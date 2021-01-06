The Community of Madrid will vaccinate seven days a week after being in the queue in the list of autonomous communities that are supplying vaccines against covid-19. Asturias headed that list this Monday with 83%, compared to 6.3% in Madrid. “Madrid will vaccinate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Morning and afternoon. With all available means, public and private. Even at night, “President Isabel Díaz Ayuso wrote on Twitter this Tuesday.

Madrid only planned to deploy its operation of 92 nurses, from the public and private sectors, from Monday to Friday. But this week the communities have started to publish their vaccination data, which has allowed the media to make a classification. Some communities, at the top of the table, are working from Monday to Sunday.

Last week, Madrid injected the first dose of the vaccine to 3,090 people, despite receiving 48,750 from the central government. According to the health authorities of the region, “it was not the best week” due, among other reasons, to the New Year’s Eve. There was no vaccination from Thursday, December 31 to Sunday, January 3.

In addition to accelerating the pace, the Ayuso government plans to increase the number of vaccinators. Until this Tuesday, the community operation has been made up of 92 nurses who work in pairs. But a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health has informed this newspaper that they are going to try to reinforce personnel until reaching 54 vaccination couples. The spokeswoman has not specified whether this increase in the workforce will be achieved with public or private employees.

The initial plan has included 32 workers from the Madrid public health system and 60 from the private sector. As the large companies in the geriatric sector have more health resources, the Community asked the Aeste employers for help so that the health workers of these groups inject the vaccine to the residents of their centers. The companies have been happy to accept and do this work without pay. Your damaged business depends on becoming a safe and secure bubble early. Groups such as Orpea, DomusVi, Amavir, Ballesol or Sanitas belong to Aeste. In many of these residences dozens of deaths occurred during the spring wave.

At the DomusVi Leganés residence, 60 elderly people died during the harshest months of the pandemic, almost a third of its total population. This Tuesday, two nurses from that company, Olga Sánchez and Mariela Bellido, both 40 years old, began to give the inmates the first dose. In the morning they received 100 doses that arrived in refrigerated boxes that only they can handle. The unopened box is kept between 2 and 8 degrees. Inside there is a thermometer that warns if the product has reached a higher temperature.

The nurses extract the vaccines that they are going to deliver in the next half hour from the boxes. Five doses are obtained from each vial. A little is left over, but is thrown away. The jars are thrown into a hazardous material container that will later be collected by a specialized company. The newly vaccinated go to an observation room, where they stay for half an hour in case any of them experience an adverse reaction.

Sánchez and Bellido received training on-line of two hours from the Community of Madrid in which the whole procedure was explained to them. “The truth is that it is simple,” they say. The two nurses say that the elderly who see more doubtfully are told not to fear, which is an identical procedure to the flu vaccine.

In two hours they vaccinated 100 residents, many of them in their 90s. Of the 138 elders there, 124 have given their consent in writing. Three refused, they or the guardians on their behalf. The remaining 11 are still thinking about it. On the 14th, the residence will receive a new batch of doses to finish vaccinating the elderly and workers, the first risk group that the Government prioritized.

“The arrival of the vaccine means that our elders will finally be free of this damn virus,” says Jesús Cubero, secretary general of Aeste. “After all these months of suffering and waiting, we are finally going to have an anticipated gift of Kings. A gift that will bring normality, tranquility and security to the elderly who live in our residences ”.

Other large companies such as Casablanca, which has eight residences in the Community of Madrid, also collaborate. Its president, Ignacio Fernández Cid, believes that the vaccination in residences will end before the 12-week period foreseen in the central government’s calendar. “In our residences we will finish in approximately two weeks,” he says. The arrival of the vaccines is celebrated with joy: applause, Christmas carols and much hope. “A party is formed,” says the president of Casablanca.

The other outsourcing of vaccines has been more controversial. The Community has hired the Red Cross on an emergency basis for 24 employees to vaccinate in the residences of small and medium-sized companies. To these a coordinator is added who will serve as a link with the Ministry of Health. The contract amounts to 804,000 euros and will last until June. The opposition to Ayuso has seen the agreement as further proof of the Community of Madrid’s tendency to turn healthcare into a business.

Several unions have denounced the hiring of the Red Cross instead of resorting to personnel reinforcements. The Satse Madrid union says that public health could have provided the service at a much lower cost. “With the money granted to the Red Cross, more than fifty nurses could be hired to strengthen the health centers,” says this union.

The contract with the Red Cross pays this NGO for uniforms, telephones, computer equipment and other materials that are already available in public health or that, directly, are denied to professionals in health centers (such as vehicles for travel), complaint Satse Madrid.

“The participation of the Red Cross in this operation is a non-profit support service for the Administration, which exclusively contemplates the coverage of costs,” said the institution, when asked about this contract.