The Argentinean and Kramer’s parrot is a common animal to see on the streets of Madrid. In fact, they are called invasive parrots. for belonging to that species. And the City Council has decided to put end the phenomenon with the implementation of a plan to control and reduce the population of this animal within two years.

Of the approximately 13,000 parrots that currently exist in the municipalityAccording to the latest census prepared by the Spanish Ornithology Society (SEO / BirdLife) in 2019, the delegate for the Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, explained that 90% will be slaughtered and only 10% of the parrots will be allowed to be kept alive.

“In two years we will have that 10% that we consider compatible with security and biodiversity, and then we will have a new contract to maintain those levels over time”Carabante has reasoned.

A sacrifice “in a painless way”

In principle The plan was to start in October 2020, but had to be delayed until spring because the City Council had to tender a new contract, since it was not included in the specifications to companies that provide pest control services.

The method chosen, according to the statement, is that the veterinarian euthanizes the animals, so it will be a quick, painless death, and with methods that minimize suffering. It will also be done individually.

The Consistory argues that it is rapid and urgent action is needed to control the spread of these birds because of the risk they pose to society and people.

This is how the plan will be carried out

Matinsa and Dypsa companies have been chosen to perform the service, and they must first do an inventory and census of the nests and specimens, something that will be carried out in the first three months, with the objective of having the data of the total population and having all the parrots controlled.

Then it will be done a sterilization of the eggs to guarantee their non-viability and they will be placed back where they were so that there are no new lay, something that will last until August, depending on the cycle of laying and hatching of the birds.

On the other hand, while doing these two actions, also It will proceed in parallel with the capture of the parrots with cages, traps and nets, respecting “animal welfare regulations”. The captured could not be reintroduced to the natural environment because it is an invasive species, according to the law.

Finally also Those nests that represent a risk to the citizen or that are empty will be removed, and a pioneering biological-sanitary control will be carried out with veterinary studies to study the species as a possible disease propagator. For example, previous analyzes speak of infections such as Chlamydophila psittaci, enteropathogenic Escherichia coli and Campylobacter jejuni, frequently detected food zoonoses.