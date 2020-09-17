Actually, Madrid is the region of Europe most affected by the coronavirus. With a incidence of 618 active cases per 100,000 citizens, the Spanish capital has become ground zero for the epidemic. Outside of our country, there is no region that exceeds 350, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Due to this worrying situation, the regional government led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso will announce this friday new measures to try to stop the spread of the pandemic. Some possible solutions being considered from the Autonomous Executive it happens to introduce stricter measures such as selective lockdowns and mobility restrictions, especially in the most affected areas.

The areas of greatest concern

In principle, it would be applied initially in the localities of Leganés, Parla and Fuenlabrada, as well as in the districts of Vallecas Bridge, Usera and Ciudad Lineal, that exceed 1,000 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Other areas like Móstoles, Villaverde or Carabanchel would be saved despite the fact that their figures are also very worrying.

If finally confirmed, around 1.1 million people would be isolated and would have to comply with another series of restrictions, such as exit limitation at certain times, reduce commercial and hospitality hours, as well as establish a maximum capacity in the subway, buses and suburban areas.

Reuse Ifema

Likewise, it is also on the table the possibility of reopening the Ifema hospital faced with the risk of hospitals collapsing and cannot absorb the flow of cases that require admission to ICUs. Another provision that is under study is the reduction of quarantine periods, which would go from 14 to 7 days with the aim of promoting compliance.

Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, assured in an interview in ‘The Mornings of RNE’ that “you have to do whatever it takes to control the situation in Madrid. “ As the last scenario is to activate the alarm state, although in his opinion “there is still a journey before getting there.”

According to the data provided yesterday by the Madrid health authorities, 4,902 new cases were added to the historical series, of which 1,301 were registered in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, the number of deceased increased slightly, from 27 to 30 deathly victims.

The situation in Spain

At the national level, the situation is so alarming that nine of the ten cities with the most infections in the last 14 days are in the capital, as revealed by the ranking prepared by eldiario.es, which is based on municipalities with more than 40,000 inhabitants.

Top of the list Parla, whose cumulative incidence in last two weeks is 992followed by Lorca (Murcia) with 874 and Alcobendas closes this particular podium with 828. These areas are followed by Fuenlabrada (811), Madrid capital (696), Collado Villalba (660), Torrejón de Ardoz 659), San Sebastián de los Reyes (630), Getafe (618) and Alcorcón (578).