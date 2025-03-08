The Madrid community will open the first robotics laboratory in the world that It will allow to discover new polymer -based materials, with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), to accelerate the collection and analysis of the data obtained. The Madrid Institute for Advanced Studies (IMDEA) Materials of Getafe will house these facilities.

Robotic laboratories can accelerate the design of materials by automating experiments and collecting large amounts of data quickly. These data can be used by AI tools to Identify patterns and predict properties of materials, Something that would be impossible to achieve the same scale by human researchers.

The DIGIMATER-CM project is coordinated by the scientific director of IMDEA Materials, Professor Javier Llorca, through his association with the Polytechnic University of Madrid. In total, More than 30 people will be involved in this initiative, which also incorporates as partners associated with four technology -oriented companies such as Tolsa, Yainfe, Addvance Manufacturing Technologies and Secretaligner.

Although in recent years robotics laboratories have begun, their research focuses mainly on the discovery of small molecules and the synthesis of liquid materials. Instead, IMDEA Materials facilities will use real microstructures that require industrial processing techniques, which makes it unique in the world in the development of elements for engineering applications.

DIGIMATER-CM is funded by the Regional Government in collaboration with the Carlos III Universities of Madrid, Alcalá, Polytechnic of Madrid and the Institutes of Science and Technology of Polymers of the CSIC and of Materials Science in Madrid.