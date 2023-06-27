Free way to “make flexible” the municipal protocol for the closure of the Retiro and nine other historical parks in Madrid in the face of adverse weather, which kept them closed to the public five times so far this year, the last one, last Sunday in the middle of a heat wave. The delegate for Urban Planning, the Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, met this Tuesday by order of the mayor with the spokesmen for the other municipal groups -PSOE, Más Madrid and Vox- to study a possible revision of the plan and, as They already advanced to this newspaper on Monday, they have been favorable and have provided solutions. The mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida, demanded the agreement and participation of all groups to address some changes that will not be immediate, since they require the approval of the technicians. In principle this summer the citizens will continue to run into the closed doors of 10 of the large green areas of the city whenever gusts of wind are expected from 55 kilometers per hour and more than 35°.

More information

The meeting, behind closed doors and chaired by Carabante, was attended by the Cleaning and Green Zones delegate, José Antonio Martínez Páramo; and the director of Water Management and Green Zones, Francisco Muñoz. For More Madrid, José Luis Nieto attended; for the PSOE, Antonio Giraldo and Ignacio Benito, and for Vox, Ignacio Ansaldo. According to the information provided by the City Council, Carabante has agreed with the spokespersons to study the “nuances” that they have made to the current protocol “to make it more flexible.”

The opposition groups have proposed delimiting the areas where the trees present the greatest risk of falling and making a protocol for each park, since the current one was approved on June 6, 2019 for El Retiro and applies, by extension, to the other historical and singular parks of the city ―Capricho, the Sabatini gardens, the rose garden of the Parque del Oeste, Juan Carlos I and Juan Pablo II, the Quinta de Fuente del Berro, that of the Mills and the Torre Arias; and the linear park of Manzanares―. The person in charge of the branch, who has not given any deadline for a new plan, has stressed that any modification “will be submitted to the analysis of the technicians and that it will only be carried out with a favorable report.”

At the end of the meeting, Carabante recalled that “the Retiro represents 1.5% of the green areas in Madrid” and that, of the last four deaths in the capital as a result of falling trees, two of them occurred there ―a man in 2014 and a four-year-old boy in 2018―, so that “1.5% represents 50% of the deceased.” The delegate pointed out that last year the red or maximum alert was activated 11 times, which means the closure. During these closures, 142 incidents occurred, of which 17 were fallen trees; 123, fallen branches and two, with felled trees due to the risk of collapse. The highest incidence of branch fall (90% probability of the annual total) occurs in the months of July to September, according to their data.

The Madrid bolt to the parks has no equal. Other large European cities such as Paris do just the opposite: not only do they keep the lungs of the city open during heat waves, but they extend their hours. In other cities in Spain, it does not happen either. For example, Valencia only takes this measure in situations of strong winds and torrential rain, but not due to heat, while in Barcelona parks and gardens are part of the network of climate shelters and they only close due to wind, they report Cristina Vazquez and Clara Blanchar.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Behind the “very strict” Madrid protocol, as explained by Luciano Labajos, gardener and spokesman for parks for Ecologistas en Acción Madrid, lies fear and lack of maintenance. “In the case of Madrid, several factors come together. On the one hand, there have been several fatalities in the last 10 years ―in addition to the two from the Retiro, a man in Santa Eugenia in 2014 and another in Moratalaz two years later―, which makes the technicians heal in health and that, For fear of possible lawsuits, the City Council prefers the easy remedy, closing, and thus avoids problems”, contextualizes Labajos.

Added to this fear is “deficient maintenance” of parks and gardens and street trees, with “little budget and few gardening and qualified personnel.” The new contract for the conservation, maintenance and cleaning of the green and wooded areas of Madrid, the “second city in the world in terms of wooded heritage, the first in Europe” according to Carabante, amounts to 118 million per year. The City Council alleges that it represents a budget increase of 52.8% compared to the previous tender, from 2013, and the hiring of 502 more employees.

Labajos, who hopes that the technicians will make “a more humane decision” when reviewing the plan, is of the opinion that the wind “is indeed a very defined and researched fall factor, especially in branches that are weak or with a bad insertion of branches new ones in the trunks” and “when heat and wind come together” the risk increases, but closing the parks just because of the heat is “a bad idea”, especially in a context of climate change.

“And what about the trees in the Casa de Campo, with those in the Prado, with those in the neighborhood parks?” This expert points out about the arbitrariness of the measure, to point out that it entails a very high cost for the population , especially for the most disadvantaged, who do not have air conditioning to mitigate the heat. For this veteran gardener, the solution would be to open the parks with the most dangerous areas marked out and warn the population of the risk and that if he decides to walk in the park, it will be “under his responsibility”.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.