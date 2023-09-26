This Tuesday, the Madrid Braves became the first professional American football franchise in the Spanish capital. This is the second peninsular team, after the Barcelona Dragonswhich will be part of the European League of Football (ELF), the highest category of American football on the European continent.

The ELF, founded in 2020, is the heir to many other leagues and projects that have tried to promote sports of North American origin in Europe since the 1990s. Starting next season, the competition will have 18 teams, distributed among nine countries: eight in Germany, two in Austria, two in Spain and one respectively in France, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. The calendar and start date for the league, which will start early next year, have not yet been published. By the end of 2025, the number of franchises is expected to rise to 24, which would be the highest yet.

Los Bravos de Madrid have been integrated into this ecosystem starting this Tuesday, the day in which Jaime Martín, general director of the franchise and most visible face of the project, has revealed the official name of the institution and its colors, which They will be red and white. Martín has also emphasized that his intention is for the Braves to “represent all of Spain, not just those who live in Madrid” and has pointed out that a sporting rivalry with the Barcelona Dragons could “serve to attract more attention to the sport.”

The Los Bravos project was born with certainties, but also with some important doubts ahead: it is still unknown what will be the official venue for the games that the team will play at home. The management of the franchise is evaluating three different locations and the aim is to bring the meetings as close to the people as possible. “We are interested in a location that is as central as possible, which facilitates access to the sport for everyone, because we want to bring American football to people’s homes,” Martín pointed out at the event, which was also attended by representatives of the Madrid city council.

Los Bravos’ plan is to form a squad of players based on teams from the region that already exist within the Community of Madrid and thus begin to compete within a league currently dominated by German franchises. Last Sunday the final of the 2023 season took place, between the Germans Stuttgart Surge and Rhein Fire from Dusseldorf. The seconds won. The championship match was held in Duisburg and more than 30,000 people attended. A full house.

Jaime Martín (first from the left), general director of Los Bravos de Madrid, and José Martín (first from the right), deputy director, pose with representatives of the teams from the Madrid region. Ruth Carpenter

The new Madrid franchise has a lot of room to grow within an ELF that has not yet managed to establish itself in Europe. The recent case of Leipzig Kingsa team whose participation in the 2024 season is up in the air due to having lost the support of important sponsors, is an example of this.

