Madrid continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in Spain. New cases continue to multiply. The Ministry of Health has added 3,077 positives to the Community series this Thursday, 1,200 of them in the last 24 hours. In the data of hospitalizations, the data is not better. Madrid is also the Community with the most hospitalized patients, with 2,162 (230 in the ICU). In addition, 16% of the beds occupied in the region are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The situation is not good, the accumulated incidents of the last 14 days in some southern neighborhoods (number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants) exceeds 1,000. That is to say, 1% of the population in these neighborhoods has been infected in the last two weeks. In some municipalities of the Community the situation is similar. Thats why he government chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso Now plans to tighten the measures that limit the capacity in terraces, wakes, meetings and mass events.

It is in these areas where the outbreaks appear more frequently and that is why the regional Executive will try to stop the transmission of the virus by acting on them. The measures have not transpired, but the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, will offer a press conference this Friday where it is expected that new measures will be announced that help to contain the advance of the pathogen. In addition, the Madrid City Council also plans to take action in the capital.

Escudero himself advanced this Thursday that the Community “will take measures according to the epidemiological situation.” “In the sense of containing, where we have detected that these outbreaks have occurred more frequently, in the family environment, on the terraces, at wakes and mass events. A series of measures must be established ”, commented the head of Health in Madrid.

Coordination with Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León

In addition to taking action in your own Community, Madrid will also work in coordination with the Governments of Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León and with the Ministry of Health to take joint measures that prevent the advance of the pandemic in the two Castiles. Both Executives have shown their concern this week about the advance of the virus in Madrid and fear that this transmission will move to their territories, as they affirm it happened in March.

For this reason, at a meeting held this Thursday by the Health Councilors of the three communities and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, It has been agreed to meet every week to analyze the evolution of the epidemic and “make decisions by consensus and not unilaterally”, announced after the meeting the councilor of Castilla-La Mancha, Jesús Fernández. “What is decided in one territory may have repercussions in others”, he added.

Therefore, the situation in Madrid does not concern only the Community of Madrid, but also the surrounding territories. Fernando SimonFurthermore, he admitted this afternoon that Madrid should concern everyone, although has ruled out that the region should be confined, just as Minister Illa did this Thursday morning.