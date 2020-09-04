Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers open essential information of the coronavirus during the pandemic. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Where it has been detected that the outbreaks arise more frequently, in social gatherings and multidudinary events, is where the Community of Madrid plans to implement more restrictive measures to stop this second wave of coronavirus that has been on the rise since mid-July and that has once again made the region the center of the pandemic. It is the one that registers the most cases, 1,200 notified according to the ministry and 2,859 incorporated into the historical series in the last 24 hours; It is also the one that continues to have the most admissions in its hospitals, 407, and the one with the most deaths, 73, in the last week. In the last seven days it has reported 22 outbreaks.

To reduce these figures again, the Government of Díaz Ayuso is now studying the tightening of the measures that limit the capacity in terraces, wakes and various acts with a large concentration of people, a new package of decisions that the Ministry of Health will present “shortly ”According to a spokesperson. This Friday, at 11.00, the councilor of the area, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, will appear before the media in an act that was not planned and has been summoned this Thursday afternoon. The mayor of Madrid, for his part, will meet with the municipal groups at 6:00 p.m.

Although the Ruiz Escudero area does not confirm or specify any of the new regulations, the counselor did refer to these new protocols on Thursday morning in an intervention on television: “The Community will take measures according to the epidemiological situation. In the sense of containing, where we have detected that these outbreaks have occurred more frequently, in the family environment, on the terraces, at wakes and mass events … A series of measures must be established “.

Fernando Simón, the director of the Center for Control of Health Alerts and Emergencies, also referred to the situation in Madrid and the new regulations this Thursday: “It is the community that has the most transmission, it is the one that has to worry us the most, about everything in the home environment ”. He added that “we are trying to implement adequate measures and that effect will be achieved and observed shortly”, but that it is not possible to “launch the bells to the flight until this effect is obvious.”

Simón’s explanations also included the question of mobility and Madrid’s relationship with Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León: “When we talk about risks with a centrifugal effect, it can worry the surrounding communities, but it is true that the movement of people is reciprocal. In the Castiles of course they have to be watching what happens; I know that they are trying to implement very strong control measures, even with the confinement of municipalities ”, measures that have been applied in Bolaños de Calatrava, in Ciudad Real, among other places.

Mobility

This issue was also one of the central points of the meeting on Wednesday afternoon between Ruiz Escudero, his counterpart in Castilla-La Mancha Jesús Fernández, Verónica Casado, the head of Health in Castilla y León, and Minister Salvador Illa to analyze the situation of the three regions, geographically adjacent and with a high flow of passage. “We all talk about mobility. Special reference was made to the AVE, which communicates to the three communities, and Barajas ”, said Ruiz Escudero in that television interview, without specifying further.

This meeting also resulted in the agreement to meet every week “to monitor the evolution of the pandemic and make decisions in a consensual way and not unilaterally”, said the Castilian-Manchego counselor: “What is decided in a territory it may have repercussions on others ”. Remember how the closure of schools on March 11 in Madrid caused a displacement of citizens from Madrid to different areas of Castilla-La Mancha; an exodus that also occurred to Castilla y León.

From now on, says Fernández, the idea is “to make common decisions and implement common measures.” Both he and Verónica Casado also expressed the need for there to be more restrictions than those established by the decrees in some localities or regions – as has already happened in both autonomies – “and Madrid agreed on the need to do so if necessary.”

On the new limits that Madrid will set, Fernández says that at the meeting Ruiz Escudero already announced that he had studied measures similar to those of other communities. “Very similar to ours”, he points out, giving the example of the limit of ten people in social gatherings. For the moment, Madrid continues without restrictions in these areas and maintains, as established after the de-escalation, a maximum of 50 people in wakes and 75% occupation in churches.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease