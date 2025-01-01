The Community of Madrid will compensate the six public universities for the amounts they stop receiving due to scholarships and exemptions of students with scholarships from the Ministry of Education. The amounts will be distributed based on the number of enrolled students who are beneficiaries of some of this aid. The regional government will pay this subsidy when the universities notify the granting orders, through a single payment, without the need to provide a bank guarantee or guarantee. Likewise, they must prove that they are up to date with the payment of their tax obligations.

In its last meeting, the Governing Council approved allocating more than 33 million euros to make available to public universities in the region “the resources necessary for high-quality operation”, as detailed by the regional Executive. This investment is intended to replace the income that the centers stop receiving due to the application to students of the ministerial tuition scholarships and, also, for the bonuses and exemptions in the payment of public university prices in the 2023-24 academic year.

The approved amount will be distributed among the six public universities based on the amounts that the universities themselves have required, based on data related to students receiving tuition scholarships and bonuses and exemptions.

The University Complutense is the center with the largest allocation, with 10,477,911 euros; followed by the Polytechnic University of Madrid, with 6,418,099 euros; the Autonomous University of Madrid, with 5,492,729 euros; the Rey Juan Carlos University, with 4,956,980 euros; the Carlos III University of Madrid, with 3,448,813 euros; and the University of Alcalá will receive a total of 2,452,622 euros.

The payment of the subsidies will be made once the granting orders have been notified, through a single payment, without the need to provide a bank guarantee or guarantee. Likewise, the centers must prove in advance that they are up to date with their obligations taxes and with the General Treasury of the Community of Madrid, as well as submitting a responsible declaration not to incur any of the circumstances that prevent being a beneficiary of aid.