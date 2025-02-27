It is not necessary to commune with ‘capitalist realism’, described as a depressing mechanism by Mark Fisher, To feel that not only the future is collapsed in the proto-punki but that the word ‘futurism’ has ended up becoming elastic or mere empty signifier.

Exhausted … The resource to the ‘invited countries’ in Arco has come time, with the catastrophe of anthropocene as a destination, to look back to the Amazon. Recovering the old habit of giving the bad news of entry, I suggest that the ‘amazofuturismo’ boom, in the cynical context of the world world, can function as a fun and, worst of all, an opportunistic possession.

It would be enough to remember that Marinettian proclamation that a car at full speed is more beautiful than Samotracia’s victory to understand that we have to throw, if possible, of the handbrake, abandon accelerationism devices and try to resist the cadastro -trimming drive.

Isabel Stengers has staged the figure of Gaia on the cataclysmic horizon to show that our world is “the only one we have” and, therefore, we have to stop to think. Through the pessimism of intelligence, the minimum desire arises that the artistic proposals around the Amazon who unfold in the constellation of the Arc Fair serve to stand up to the coming barbarism and, most importantly, find fertile proposals to “dream other dreams.”

Déborah Danowski and Eduardo Viveiros Castro end their referential book ‘Is there a world to come?’ (Ed. Black Caja, 2019) pointing out that the Amerindian groups, as teachers of the techno-demitivist and political-metaphysical metamorphosis, are one of the possibilities of subsistence of the future.

The truth is that when we think the future in relation to the Amazon we have to remember something as simple as there are the lungs of the earth and that, to continue breathing, we have to ‘conspire’ so that those jungles are not cut to root. The approach to these regions inevitably acquires an ethical tone that must inspire any aesthetic becoming. Too many anthropological perspectives ended up being the avant -garde of slavery, the condition of the possibility of the wild extractivist dynamics.

Nor can we fantasize with the rhetoric of ‘good savage’ when artifice has colonized nature. The lucid works of Alberto Baraya In the exhibition ‘Tropic without topic’ in Centrocentro They account for that hybridization that sinks their conceptual roots in infertility. In that sample, curated by Halim Badawiwe can review the works of authors such as Marlenne Hoffman, Manuel Herrero Lemos, Carlos Castro, Delcy Morelos, José Alejandro Restrepo, Julieth Morales or Abel Rodríguezamong others, that go beyond ‘jungle’ stereotypes to “imagine a future of coexistence and dialogue between species, based on equality and sustainability.”

For its part, in the Lázaro Galdiano Museum It is presented ‘Contemporary Amazon‘, curated by Christian Bendayán and Luis Pérez Oramasan interesting review of the Hochschild-Correa Collection that goes from a watercolor of 1910 of Otto Michaelthe first landscape of urban images of the Amazon, to photos of Augusto Falconipaintings of Victor Morey Peñaone of the artists founded by the School of Fine Arts of Iquitos, or the snapshots of Antonio Wong Rengifomade in the forties of the last century, which served to project a dignified image of the Amazon man.

Beyond the ‘exotic’ inertia, abstract approaches arose, as was the case with Yando riverswhich also deployed an interesting modulation of surrealism and even, later, entered approaches close to pop.

Mythical-poetic knowledge

Other samples offer interesting panoramas of the multiple artistic experiences that have germinated in the Amazon area. In House of Americawith the title ‘Convergences/divergences‘, we have a review of the collection of Juan Carlos Maldonado. In it Botanical garden‘The color of the Amazon‘, a project led by Susana Mejía that this territory has explored for two decades in pursuit of the essential manifestation of beauty, learning from the myth-poetic knowledge of the communities that survive there.

The house on welcomes’Covered gold‘, of Bárbara Santoswhich is a claim of “ancestral knowledge, traditional ritual and knowledge” about the forces of the subsoil, leaving aside the imperial-western desire to translate everything into scientific terms. Finally, in the Arkhé file, of the aforementioned Balawi, the famous novel of José Eustaquio Rivera ‘La Vorágine’ to explore the Orinoco-Amazon region always keeping in mind all that cruelty that keeps wounds open.

All these exhibitions flee decently from the tourist postcard, offering ‘located testimonies’, revealing, for using a term of Escobar, the “latent aura” that has to do with a reconsideration of the popular, the indigenous and the contemporary. Two years ago, the Paraguayan theoretical and commissioner, presented at the MUVIM of Valencia Rodrigo Petrel’s photographic work of what he described as “an indigenous world in post -lollourage times”, a testimony and political manifesto of the existence and struggle of these ethnicities and their rights, in the face of the enormous pressure of external economic interests.

There are still the “forgotten of the earth”, those to whom everything is taken away. When frantic politicians and deranged millionaires wield the chainsaw, we experience the need to defend biodiversity; And we feel the urgency of exposing Amazon fertility to dream a less sinister future.