The ‘moratorium’ that will allow unlabeled vehicles registered in Madrid to circulate throughout the city until 2026 without being fined will be extended so that they can also continue parking in their neighborhoods. This has been confirmed by the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility of the Madrid City Council, Borja Carabante, after the initial confusion that reigned among the neighbors who these days either They have not been able to renew their authorization online to park in the SER zone, as ABC has been able to verify, or they have received a letter telling them that they would be removed from this system, as Somos Madrid announced.

«Since 2020, vehicles without a label cannot park in Madrid, except for residents, who could do so in their neighborhood. We are seeing the possibility of this being maintained,” Carabante explained to the media during the visit to the public parking lot in Plaza de las Cortes, which will reopen this Friday after its comprehensive remodeling. »They will be able to park, without a doubt, because logically they are vehicles that are in circulation and must have the possibility of parking, but they will only be able to do so in their neighborhood, as has happened since 2020.»

This change, the delegate continued, will be carried out in the same way that the rest of the exceptions have been made that begin in 2025 and whose legal basis is included in the Madrid 360 Mobility Ordinance: “This allows exceptions to be determined both for circulation and for parking and legal services are working on the resolution that gives rise to precisely this possibility.

The Madrid City Council, according to the latest available data, corresponding to September 2024, has issued more than 10,000 authorizations for unmarked passenger cars (almost 12,000 if we include other types of vehicles) that park in areas regulated by parking meters.









Another ‘moratorium’ for neighbors

This decision puts an end to the concerns of neighbors like Isabel, who was considering retiring her vehicle without an environmental label due to the impossibility of parking it in Embajadores, her neighborhood. She tried to renew her SER zone authorization for next 2025 online, but the website gave her an error. Then he tried through 010, and they told him that they still did not know what was going to happen to their vehicles, so he had to wait a few days. “In the rest of the city I could only park in a parking lot and when I saw that the same thing could happen in my neighborhood I thought about getting rid of the car,” he explained. “This decision is very good for me, because then I don’t have to scrap it,” he emphasizes.

Since José Luis Martínez-Almeida arrived in Cibeles, regulated parking has spread to fifteen neighborhoods in five districts at the request of the neighbors themselves, who have seen an improvement in agitation traffic in their neighborhoods and a solution for finding parking in their area of ​​influence. In total, 36,664 spaces have been painted, of which 34,467 are for residents (green) and 2,197 for rotation (blue).

The neighborhoods that have benefited from this system are Valdezarza (Moncloa-Aravaca); Puerta del Ángel and Los Cármenes (Latina); Ventas, Colina, San Pascual, Quintana, Pueblo Nuevo, Concepción, San Juan Bautista and Atalaya (Ciudad Lineal); San Isidro (Carabanchel), and Moscardó, Almendrales and Pradolongo (Usera). Last December 9, and until next December 23, the Municipal Board of Carabanchel kept the public consultation period open so that the Comillas neighborhood could also join this list.