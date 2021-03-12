Madrid will finally close at the San José Bridge and at Easter. The Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso announced this Friday that it will order the perimeter confinement of the region between March 17 and 21 and from March 26 to April 9, 2021, as approved by the Interterritorial Council last Wednesday. Nevertheless, the Madrid Executive will appeal to the Litigation the order published today by the central government in the BOE, which states that the perimeter is mandatory for all territories, including those that did not vote in favor, as was the case in Madrid.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, revealed that the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid will publish a new decree with the perimeter closures for Holy Week and the San José Bridge decided by the council, but that, immediately afterwards, there will be recourse to justice, “not agreeing with the technical effectiveness of the measure and understand that legally the Ministry of Health cannot impose an agreement of the Interterritorial Health Council that has not been adopted by consensus and that is not legally binding. “

As sources from the legal services of the region revealed to this newspaper, in essence the community lawyers believe that the Government does not have the capacity to impose the Interterritorial agreement for two reasons. The first is because this body does not have executive capacity, as it is a institution exclusively dedicated to the “coordination”, In which a voting or majority system is not even foreseen. The second is that the current state of alarm approved on October 25 and extended on November 9 establishes that the “delegated authorities” who must make decisions on the measures offered in that decree (including regional closures) they are exclusively the communities.

Zapatero explained that to these legal justifications a scientific one is added and that is that “it is technically proven that population density plays a determining factor in increased transmission of all respiratory diseases, and the coronavirus is one of them. “” It is a corroborated fact, because when the perimeter closure of the Community of Madrid, a single province, has increased, infections have increased, so we understand that technically it is a measure that harms the evolution of the pandemic in our community “, added the counselor.