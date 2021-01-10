He MadridI’m talking about the club he spent a long day complaining against the Pamplona party. His plan was to travel yesterday morning, when, by the way, Barajas was closed, predictably. Thebes urged them to travel on Friday and they did so in the afternoon, at an unwise schedule. That kept them on the plane for four hours, in which with their ease in throwing the stone and hiding their hand, the club launched complaints from all the means at their disposal, which are many. An occasion to discredit LaLiga, to the greater advantage of the Superliga. Finally took off and slept in Pamplona. From that moment, the turre was that the game would be suspended for sure.

But it was played. Osasuna has the field in good condition, cared for by heat lamps and by a herd of efficient workers they cleaned up what fell in the last hours. The game was played with all the pronouncements, despite the ominous. But some of that abstentionist doctrine created from the club was transferred to the team, which To make matters worse, he appeared with Hazard, whom Zidane tries to move forward as. Little motivation, one less, Asensio returned to the right when he had played very well on the left the last day and was relaunching, and with a Benzema who has lost the state of grace and lives offside.

That before a very involved Osasuna, with the objective between eyebrows of vindicating himself against Madrid, and he got it. At Madrid they played very well Modric and Mendy, but the rest did not scratch at the same height, especially the attack, which was hanging from Benzema and without that hanger it falls off. Osasuna did not win, and he needs victories, but for the Navarrese club this is a prestigious draw. The opposite of Madrid, who suddenly sees how Messi has recovered the joy of playing and Barça has already put him within three points. You already have it on. And if you look ahead, see the leading Atlético solo. At two points, but with three less games played.