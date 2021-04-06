The Community of Madrid has held three meetings with intermediaries for the production and distribution of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, with the aim of acquiring doses for administration in the region, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health at ABC newspaper.

According to the newspaper, one of the meetings took place at the Ministry of Health on February 11. There, several senior officials of the Ministry of Health were present. Among them, the counselor, Enrique Ruiz-Escudero; and the vice-counselor, Antonio Zapatero. On behalf of Russia was Pedro Mouriño, honorary consul of the country in Vigo and CEO of IberAtlantic, company that has an agreement to produce the vaccine at the Zendal factory in Porriño (Pontevedra).

Madrid health wanted “Explore the international market and keep all possibilities open to the failure of the Government”, as they assure knowledgeable sources of the vaccination.

No agreement was reached

The Community of Madrid considered that the legislation allows the autonomous communities to acquire the vaccines it deems appropriate as long as it complies with the legislation of the European Union. Therefore, the negotiators always maintained the position that for the purchase to be certified “It was necessary for the European Medicines Agency” to authorize the emergency use of the drug.

“The intention was to reach a pre-purchase agreement that would benefit the entire National Health System and that all Spaniards could access the doses. It was about buying time “, they point out from the Ministry. For his part, Mouriño guaranteed that, if the vaccine obtained the permits from the European Medicines Agency before the summer, Madrid could have the agreed doses on the desired date.

Countries like Hungary or Slovakia have ignored the common agreement of the European Commission countries for the coordinated purchase of vaccines and have acquired doses of Sputnik V without the European Medicines Agency having authorized its use in Community territory. Nevertheless, These cases do not authorize any autonomous community to buy vaccines on their own, as they would need a permit “for special situations” from the Spanish Medicines Agency.

No contacts with other companies

Negotiations with intermediaries for the acquisition of the Sputnik V vaccine are the only ones that the Madrid Ministry of Health has started. The reason, possibly, is that, according to Zapatero, the drug is the best available right now to immunize against COVID-19.

So, Madrid has not established contacts with other companies that are manufacturing vaccines administered worldwide, such as Novavax or Sinopharm.