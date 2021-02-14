Rarely will Real Madrid enjoy such a match placid in Valdebebas. More than a high-flying duel between two classic and bitter rivals, it seemed like a party singles versus married on a spring afternoon, after a copious and well-watered meal. The reigning champion hardly needed effort to knock down already in the first period to a Valencia that did not appeared. It is true that the quality of its squad is not in accordance with the history of the club, but you cannot allow a professional team to come out to play that way. way. Block far back, zero pressure and absolute laziness, staged in the first person by Guedes, his grotesque signing most expensive in history (40 million). As was seen in the play of the second goal, sealed with a pass to the net ‘made in’ Kroos, Zidane’s players played even easier than in a round. As if in front they had no rivals but cones. An even worse image of Valencia than that shown by Getafe recently in this same scenario.

The problem with winning as easy as Real Madrid did is that you run the risk of seeing reality distorted, of having false illusions. Chains three consecutive league victories, against Huesca, Getafe and Valencia, is still in the wake of Atlético and has a certain resemblance to that team that won the League after confinement with a very practical game, lines together and defensive firmness, but the results must be evaluated against opponents of plus substance. At this rate, either you infect your opponents and take them to your field, or except for a miracle you cannot compete in modern football against European coconuts. The advantage for Madrid, despite the relapse of Dani Carvajal, is that he has three points without wear down, which is no small thing in times of pandemic and a calendar without truce.

Real Madrid Courtois, Carvajal (Lucas Vázquez, min. 28), Varane, Nacho, Mendy, Modric (Isco, min. 79), Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio (Arribas, min. 71), Benzema (Mariano, min. 79) and Vinicius 0

Valencia Correia, Paulista, Ferro, Gayà, Wass (Kang In, min. 63), Carlos Soler (Oliva, min. 63), Racic, Guedes (Musah, min. 46), Maxi Gómez (Cutrone, min. 83) and Manu Vallejo (Gameiro, min. 46) goals: 1-0: min. 12, Benzema. 2-0: min. 42, Kroos referee: Sánchez Martínez (Murcian Committee): He showed yellow to Guedes, Racic, Correia incidents: Match of the 23rd round of the League, played at the Alfredo di Stéfano de Valdebebas. A minute of silence in memory of Pachín

The duel with Kroos and Carvajal began as desired novelties in the local team and with the premiere of the Portuguese central Ferro in the team of Javi Gracia, who saw the game in a private box due to suspension. Double punishment for the Navarrese. To begin with, he scared in an unintentional stomp from Correia to Benzema who was shyly asked as penalty from the local bench. It was an involuntary action but the alarms went off because Karim limped and hurt his Achilles tendon, a very dangerous area. The Frenchman recovered and soon opened the path of victory. Well profiled near the area, the affixed with threaded inside, away from Jaume, insecure all afternoon. The defenders acted as spectators without paying admission before their black beast. Benzema has scored six goals against this rival in the last five games. Before, Casemiro also found a highway to test from afar and was about to surprise the visiting goalkeeper, who threw himself fatally but deflected ‘in extremis’ with his foot, as if it were a penalty.

Nothing changed after that goal. The negative news for Madrid, the new injury de Carvajal, fourth this season. The Madrilenian reappeared and broke when trying to control a ball without apparent effort. He had given a certain dynamism to the game of the whites, but he had to leave crying and will miss the first round of the Champions League against Atalanta. More fruit of inertia and the utter sloppiness of his opponent than a brilliant game, the second came close to half-time. Long combination of quality but without any opposition, and a low shot with the typical Kroos interior that caught Jaume on the wrong foot.

Outraged by his team’s performance, Gracia made a double change at halftime and pointed first to Guedes and Manu Vallejo. Valencia improved somewhat and finally made Courtois work with a long shot from Maxi Gómez. A mirage. Contemplative especially in defense, he did not concede the third due to one of those offside millimeter, which fuel the debate on VAR, by Mendy. The Frenchman had galloped alongside Vinicius and no one overpowered them. Amazing. There was still half an hour to go and Gracia had already made four changes. One of them was to give minutes to Kang In, that boy called to lead the future and he wants to leave. Symptomatic. In front, Zidane awarded the squad Arribas and gave Asensio rest. Then, pat Isco and Mariano to reserve Benzema and Modric as well. I said, afternoon of relax in the capital. Next Please.