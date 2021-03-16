Definitely, It is not the year of Real Madrid as far as visits to the infirmary are concerned and the alarms went off again less than 24 hours after confirming the loss of Eden Hazard against Atalanta due to a psoas injury. But luckily in this case it was a mistake. Rodrygo Goes was the protagonist of a new medical report of the club on his Twitter account announcing a muscle injury to the hamstring, however, it was not true. Madrid sources assure this newspaper that the white website was the victim of a hack.

This is how the Madrid account announced that Rodrygo was injured. The club announced that it was the victim of a hack.

“After the tests carried out on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he was diagnosed with a muscle injury affecting the tendon in the right biceps femoris “, read a statement that caused panic in Casa Blanca, a few hours (9:00 p.m., Movistar Liga de Campones) that Alfredo Di Stéfano decked out to receive Gasperini and his team in the round of 16 of the Champions League . Despite the initial scare, the young attacker will be able to help his teammates make the 0-1 in the first leg good.

Rodrygo had barely recovered from an injury, in this real case, since last February 9, in a game against Getafe, he suffered a muscle tear in the soleus of his left leg. Mishap that would keep him in the dry dock until March 1 (he returned to group training on February 27). Against Real Sociedad, Osasco’s player took the field in the second half and played the last 29 minutes of the match. Zidane entrusted him with the title in the derby against Atleti (1-1) six days later and would play the last half hour against Elche.