Mobility and activity restrictions imposed in 37 basic health zones of six districts of Madrid and seven municipalities They came into force this Monday. And now the Regional government is studying the possibility of extending these measures to other areas of the Community. “If we see that the measures work, and we see a worrying projection in other areas, we will apply them as well,” said President Isabel Díaz Ayuso in her appearance after the meeting she held yesterday with Pedro Sánchez.

The same idea was transmitted to him by the general director of Public Health of Madrid, Elena Andradas, to the mayors of Getafe, Parla, Fuenlabrada, Humanes, Moraleja de Enmedio, Alcobendas and San Sebastián de los Reyes, municipalities that are already affected by the measures imposed to stop the advance of the coronavirus. At that meeting, it was reported that today Tuesday will be a key day to know if there is a real possibility of extending the restrictions.

The reason is that all on Tuesdays the weekly epidemiological report is published in the Community of Madrid. At the accumulated incidents (AI) that the different districts and municipalities have in the last seven and 14 days are observed and you can see the differences that have occurred with the previous week, thus seeing if the epidemic has worsened. Precisely last week the regional government valued carrying out selective confinements after knowing the IA of districts such as Puente de Vallecas or Villaverde or of towns such as Humanes or Parla.

What areas are in danger?

With the possibility therefore that selective confinements are extended, there are basic health areas both in the capital and in other municipalities that are in serious danger to enter within the restrictions. For example, areas like Lavapies (Madrid), Doctor Trueata (Alcorcón), Las Fronteras (Torrejón de Ardoz) or Sierra de Guadarrama (Collado Villalba) they were already very close to being affected last week.

What the Community of Madrid has not confirmed is whether it will wait to see the evolution in the municipalities and restricted districts to make the decision to expand to new areas or not. The measures imposed will last for 14 days and after that period the Ministry of Health will assess whether they are maintained, lifted or even hardened. In that case, the new measures would not come into force until Monday, October 5, but it may be the case that the regional government decrees new measures in other territories from this Monday.

12,800 new positives over the weekend

The epidemiological situation in Madrid continues to be alarming, as there has not yet been time for the imposed restrictions to take effect. According to the latest Community data update, the region adds 204,730 infected people, after adding 12,800 new cases over the weekend. Hospitalizations continue to increase and 3,180 people are already admitted, of which 409 are in the ICU.

Working group with the central government

It was this situation that made the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, request a meeting with Díaz Ayuso to learn about and assess the evolution of the virus in Madrid. At the meeting held this Monday, it was agreed to create a space called ‘COVID-19 Group’ that it will be a cooperative working group in which members of both administrations will participate. In parallel, this team will have two support units, one technical and the other territorial. that will raise proposals on the pandemic.