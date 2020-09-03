There will be no traumatic exit of Facundo Campazzo from Real Madrid, despite the fact that only a month ago the relationship threatened a storm. Neither the player nor the club wanted her. The 29-year-old Argentine guard maintains his firm intention to go to the NBA. That hasn’t changed, but will continue under Laso’s orders until he can make the leap to the US, something that is unknown with certainty when it will happen. The start of the next NBA season can be postponed even more, well into 2021, waiting for the games to be played with the public.

When the time came, Campazzo would be fired after facing the payment of his termination clause, of six million euros, which he would pay in several annuities (In five Mirotic did it and it was 2.5 million, less than half). The salary that you should receive in the months that you continue to be white will go to undertake a part of that termination, which corresponds to the first agreed term.

But there would be still another possibility, that, for whatever reason, including a lockout of the North American League, the point guard completed the campaign in Madrid.. Laso, for now, will use it normally, as in the first friendly, in which he started. This Wednesday, against Betis, he rested, like Rudy, Causeur, Reyes and Thompkins, and this Thursday there is another preseason friendly against Baskonia. Things are now clear between Campazzo and Madrid. The club would also accompany the possible search for a replacement with the opening of the NBA market and its last minute discards, the highest quality.