The smoke from the fire unleashed in Portugal covers the sky of Madrid, in the image the exit of the city by the A-2.. / Fernando Morales

The smoke that covered the Madrid sky on Tuesday and the one that caused the alarm of dozens of citizens came from a forest fire declared in Portugal, near the border with Spain. The alarm spread shortly before noon. The sky of Madrid began to be covered with a dense white mist, which at first seemed haze, and was accompanied by a strong smell of grass and burning wood.

Immediately at the central 112 of the Community of Madrid dozens of calls began to be received from citizens alarmed by the situation, asking where the fire was. From the emergency service they reported that there was no active fire in the Community of Madrid and that the smoke came from the great fire unleashed a week ago in the Sierra de la Estrella Natural Park and another declared this weekend in the vicinity of the mountain range. de la Malcata, both disasters close to the Spanish border that borders the provinces of Cáceres and Salamanca.

Many of the citizens who contacted 112 also requested information about the itchy eyes and itchy throat caused by the smoke, so it was recommended that those affected use goggles and hygienic markers if they left the house.

The strong winds from the southwest, with gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour, which blew from early Tuesday morning over the Peninsula, dragged the smoke from the Portuguese fires. The cloud bordered the entire Sierra de Gredos until it reached Madrid, more than 350 kilometers away. The mist was also noticeable in the provinces of Cáceres, Toledo, Ávila and Salamanca.

For the moment, the smoke has not hindered operations at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, where the smoke was highly visible.