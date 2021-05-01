The economic and tax system of the Community of Madrid had not been as exposed to the rest of Spain as in these regional elections. Until now, almost all the appointments at the polls – except for the repetition after the ‘tamayazo’ in 2003 – were grouped with those of the other 13 regions that celebrate their autonomous regions every four years against the calendar of Catalonia, the Basque Country, Andalusia and Galicia. On this occasion, the model of the capital – liberalizations, commercial openings and low taxation – has been in the center of all eyes in the rest of the territories. So much so that the Government is considering in its future tax reform a “harmonization” of taxes to establish common minimums that equate Madrid and the rest.

The president of the Community and candidate of the PP, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has already anticipated that it will come “to the courts” if the Executive chaired by Pedro Sánchez forces to raise the assigned taxes (Successions and Donations, Transmissions, Legal Acts and Patrimony). The popular leader has followed the same path as her predecessors, Cristina Cifuentes or Esperanza Aguirre: betting on lowering taxes to attract more activity and, at the same time, generate more income.

Over the years, Madrid has managed to position itself as the economic engine of Spain. In 2018, for the first time in history, the region surpassed Catalonia in terms of the weight that its wealth (GDP) had on the whole of the country: 19.3% of the total, compared to 19% Catalan, according to the INE . Beyond the impact of the 2017 independence process, the rise of Madrid is based on taxes, but not as much as is believed. “Taxation is important, but it is not the only thing that has driven Madrid,” says Daniel Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis. “We must also take into account the freedom of business hours, choice of education and the least interventionism,” explains this expert.

Lacalle also maintains that “there is no capital effect that one wants to believe”, for which this circumstance already gives Madrid more investment or activity. “Many large Ibex have their headquarters in Bilbao, Barcelona or Valencia,” he points out. “And the collection of Societies is not autonomous,” he explains. “Madrid has generated an inclusive and non-extractive model that has made it excel”, he says.

As the years have passed, and despite the last two crises, the Community of Madrid has continued to grow –also in population, with 6.7 million people, and one of the lowest average ages in the country–, creating employment and attracting investment. And meanwhile, emptied Spain sees how it continues to attract inhabitants.

For Moisés Martín Carretero, from Economists Facing the Crisis, Madrid lives “in a dynamic that feeds itself.” “Who wants activity has to go through here,” he explains. He argues that “low taxes can have a bearing on personal decisions.” But he believes that, for example, if Amazon opens a fulfillment center in the region “it has not so much to do with whether it is going to pay more or less, because other regions have investment incentives and do not get that landing.”

Martín Carretero goes a step further and maintains that the leadership of the Community of Madrid “is a trend that occurs throughout the world, with the concentration of activity in large cities.” He considers that the capital and its metropolitan surroundings “is one of the most competitive territories in southern Europe.” And he points out the advantage that prevails over Barcelona: “Catalonia is more industrial but now economies are growing more due to advanced, value-added and technological services.” And these types of companies – Martín Carretero clarifies – have looked at Madrid for several years.

Role of public services



Much of the communities do not think the same – especially the neighboring communities, such as Castilla y León and Castilla-La Mancha -, who see the capital as a point of attraction that the rest do not enjoy, even if they lower taxes. Discrepancies are common between the ‘popular’ regional governments and that of Madrid. Even more so if it is about territorial leaders of other parties, such as PSOE, PNV or ERC: accusations of tax ‘dumping’, tax haven, disloyalty …

Ricardo Molero, professor of Spanish Economics at the Autonomous University of Madrid, points in this line: «This defiscation is negative for the region’s public services, such as health, education or social services, areas in which Madrid’s investment is one of the last in Spain ”, he indicates. “In the end, the citizen will prefer not to pay more taxes when seeing that these services are not optimal”, analyzes Molero.

In addition, for a part of the regions, the policies of successive central governments have benefited Madrid: the radial structure of the High Speed ​​Railway; the strengthening of the Barajas airport hub for large international routes; or the impetus to the landing of large business projects.