Madrid has given the world champions a grand welcome after returning from Australia. Tens of thousands of fans lined the route where the bus with the selection of national coach Jorge Vilda passed. Also present was the grieving Olga Carmona, who learned shortly after the finale that her father had died. Spain returned from Melbourne on Monday evening, after beating coach Sarina Wiegman’s England (1-0) in the final on Sunday.

