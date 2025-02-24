Luka Modric and Vinícius Jr.accompanied by an omnipresent Kylian Mbappé, woke up this Sunday the pride of Santiago Bernabéu with two goals that gave Real Madrid a necessary league victory against Girona (2-0). With the three points in the pocket after three days of punctures, the whites keep the pulse of Barça in the highest position of the table with 54 points.

With songs of “Corruption in the Federation” As a soundtrack of the gesture of support to the referees starring the players in the grass, a fierce match between two teams with very clear roles began.

Madrid soon showed his need to add the three points. The punctures against Espanyol, Atlético and Osasuana activated the ‘Champions mode’ of a combined combined in attack with Vinícius and Mbappé insistent in their incisive incursions to the rival area.

Of course, he did not face the weak Manchester City, but his ‘subsidiary’ – for his relationship in the holding company business to which both belong – a Girona much more solid than the PEP team.

Clear show of this was the first saving of Courtois (5 ‘) to an Oriol Romeu auction almost without angle. An action that preceded the white against Gazzaniga, imperial, prevented the first goal in hand in hand with Vinícius.

The white domain was total, but each against Girona was poison. Ancelotti, a serious face, lamented angry at each occasion wasted by Vinícius and Mbappé, fearful of an answer almost always led by Danjuma.

The jet of occasions did not cease throughout the first part. Madrid had them of all colors and the girl could also get ahead at half an hour in a hand in hand of Beek saved by a feline courship. Again, as would happen in the first bars of the duel, that option had an answer with a against Madrid in which Vinícius missed the death pass to Mbappé.

He was able to fall anywhere, but it was Modric who decided in equality with an incredible cannonman from outside the area. He controlled a ball rained on the front after a corner cleared by the rival defense and did not hesitate to release the unstoppable right.

The goal came at a psychological moment, on the edge of a break that Girona would arrive sunk. This was seen in the first minutes after the resumption, When the Merengue siege was evident again with a large hospital in Vinícius and a Zapatazo by Lucas Vázquez of Valverde who touched the right post.

I endured the Arreón and waited to try a ‘peck’ through Danjuma. The inexplicable failed in a play to the offside. It was, perhaps, the moment in which Madrid activated the alert against the cons of Girona and launched for the second.

The post avoided another goal of Vinícius in a threadless shot from the front and Krejci, medium with Gazzaniga, He broke down Mbappé’s subsequent hand.

The passage of the minutes evidenced the fatigue of the Gerundenses, replenished by Michel in a quadruple change called to restore the rigid and impenetrable scheme.





Despite this, visitors’ occasions decreased against a Madrid braking by the incredible performance of Gazzaniga. Especially bitter Mbappéwithout prize after several clear occasions and that left without goal, although with beautiful assistance for Vinícius to stretch and emboca with the tip of the boot the second and definitive merengue goal.

Suffered and struggling victory of the meringues, again on the right path in the league after the punctures against Espanyol, Atlético and Osasuna used by Barça to recover a distance that until not too long ago it seemed insurmountable.

With 54 points, Blaugranas and meringues They share the first place in the table for which 13 remaining days will fight in the hot.