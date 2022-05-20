Real Madrid’s effort to prevent any of its best youth projects from blowing up continues at full speed. This time, the white entity has closed the continuity of one of its most outstanding youth midfielders, César Palacios (Soria, 17 years old). The guy has signed his new contract with the one with different options he could be linked to Real Madrid until 2027. A new impetus for a footballer who is highly regarded in Valdebebas and who signed for the entity two summers ago from Numancia.

It is a midfielder or midfielder of a lot of stride that next season he will have before him the challenge of playing in the Youth League, a competition that is providing a springboard for various White youth players such as Miguel Gutiérrez, Antonio Blanco, Arribas or Peter Federico, for example. Palacios this season has been a Youth B propwith which without going any further blew up one of this season’s derbies with a hat trick to Atleti…

The man from Soriano follows the saga of offspring of old acquaintances from our football who are baking in Factory white. He is the son of César Palacios, a former soccer player with a very long career at Osasuna, among others, and currently the sports director of Eibar..

Palacios, who is represented by Stellar (the same agency as Bale and Camavinga, among others) joins the list of gems that Madrid has been keeping safe. From Jose Antonio Reyes Junior more recently the youth with more projection, Alex Jimeneza side that he has shielded to clear the interest of Bayern and Chelsea to take him.