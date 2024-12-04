



The basket of Paris Lee with two tenths of a second left before the final horn at the Lyon Astroballe, the one that gave the Asvel French the first victory in its history against the 11-time European champion, has been the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only