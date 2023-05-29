In Madrid the right does not sweep, Isabel Díaz Ayuso does by eating Ciudadanos in one bite and taking a good bite out of Vox. Second: this is not explained by a natural process propelled by the Madrid character’s facha character. Let’s put an end to that myth. What is happening in Madrid is the result of effective political action against a left that, wanting to present itself as an alternative, seems rather blocked by its inability to create it. Third: as much as he insists on closing the regional campaign by opening the general ones, Ayuso is made in madrid. The national reading of Madrid politics is a tradition of our country that has not only fed Ayuso, by the way. They are already 30 intense years of popular regime with lineage and lineage. Feijóo has been very involved in these elections and clearly comes out stronger. It is urgent to demystify Ayuso as the national Joan of Arc: her communicative ability is specifically from Madrid and he skilfully uses it to make a profit by presenting himself as a scourge of the Government at a time when the wind is blowing at him. That’s where her miracle ends.

More information

Madrid does not vote like a European capital because it behaves electorally like a Latin American capital. “Madrid is the new Miami,” said the correspondent for Financial Times, Simon Kuper. But this is not due to the Ayusta aspiration to attract the entire Latin American reaction thanks to tax exemptions and a triumphant anti-socialist discourse. It is about its dual economy, manufactured by the Pepera hegemony, and a city model that promotes the rentier regime that Aznar claimed in this campaign. It is also a gentrified urban geography that pays for its private security and that is the epitome of the growing fracture between center and periphery. The capital where the emptying of public services was most noticeable during the pandemic, the deliberate confusion between administrations and the most grotesque logic of cronyism; The community that has even outsourced the management of its famous neighborhood markets is the one in which a comfortable vote has been built for its financial elites and venal politicians. Let’s be clear: Ayuso is the black starling with the appearance of a hummingbird that hides the economic interests of a business elite under liberal ideals.

Madrid is not facha, no. But it seems to shrug its arms at this slow degradation. Especially before a ruling class that cancels the future, because today a PP wins without a green agenda that has also ruined its most prestigious public universities, although nobody talks about it. The worst thing is not that the base of the opposition to his populism continues to be divided and immersed in the framework of the culture wars that his opponent sets. The worst thing is that Ayuso only seems to have in front of an opposition that thinks that the marketing communicative (quite bad, by the way) saves everything, while she continues a political project based, as the poet warned, on her slow but effective cancellation of the future.

