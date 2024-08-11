The singer Karol G arrived in Madrid to give a concert and ended up doing four bernabeus in which all the tickets were sold out in a matter of minutes. Before her, there were Taylor Swift, Luis Miguel and Bruce Springsteen, who filled the Metropolitan three times. The same week that hundreds of thousands of people frantically sold out 100 euro tickets, the purchase of a new super luxury hotel on Gran Vía was closed. Seguros Zúrich sold its iconic building next to the Bank of Spain to a Mexican hotel group that will invest 100 million euros in getting the building up and running. In the next few months, the former headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Movement will become the third super luxury hotel to open in the Gran Vía area. In the last three years, this type of hotel costing more than 500 euros a night has multiplied by five in the capital, with Gran Vía as the epicentre of a consumer machine that can be seen every day at the doors of any of its theatres. It doesn’t matter the date or the genre. This weekend in August, the most famous musicals were almost fully booked and the first tickets to sell out were the most expensive ones. Even to visit the Royal Palace with a VIP pass, which costs three times more than the normal ticket, you have to wait in line for an hour. In the most expensive restaurants the waiting list is several weeks long and in those that don’t even have clean bathrooms you also have to make a reservation.

In this whirlwind of spending and consumption, the celebration of the last Pride left more money than ever, more than 500 million euros, and in June, Madrid became the most sought-after city by national tourists to spend their holidays according to the holiday search engine Jetcost, which recorded an increase of 10% more than last year, surpassing Benidorm, Alicante or Ibiza. In the last six months, 20% more tourists have visited the capital, who in turn spend 20% more than the previous year, according to the figures handled by the City Council according to the daily count of credit card operations. When it seemed that there were no more keys left to touch, a helicopter-taxi company began to operate, flying over the city or traveling to Soto Grande to play golf.

Money, money and more money flowing even among those who are not on vacation. Real estate agents do not rest in August and million-dollar transactions are closed in a few minutes in the Madrid that wants to be Miami: “My clients are very busy businessmen who resolve their business in minutes by video call. The other day I sold a flat on Calle Lagasca to a Mexican for six million euros in less than an hour by Zoom,” sums up Martha Lucía Peralta, a Colombian agent who handles Latin American luxury that lands in the capital. The capital is a locomotive that advances unbridled with the boilers boiling, burning wood in an unbridled way and that allows the administration to rub its hands. The City Council of José Luis Martínez Almeida ended 2023 with 517 million euros more of treasury surplus, 105 million more than the previous year. Even the money in fines leaves an unprecedented amount of money for Almeida, 206 million euros. Three times more than Barcelona and 6% more than the previous year.

The sweet moment that Madrid is experiencing was even recognized by the magazine The Economistsaid it was the fashionable city; and among the analysts at Oxford Economics, who state in their latest report that “Madrid is the only European city that is beginning to rival London and Paris in terms of GDP levels.” In this regard, Wynn Williamson, CEO of Bwre, a real estate fund that owns 300 apartments in the Puerta del Ángel area and 100 more in Malasaña, confirms that the future of his investments lies in luxury housing. “Compared to London or Paris, there are few homes of this type for the high demand that exists. The traditional housing business is saturated and the future for investors will come from here,” he said in an interview with this newspaper.

Fresh money flows into Madrid from Latin America, but also from China, the United States, Lugo or Castellón. The capital has also benefited from the arrival of money from the economic elites of the rest of the country. A recent study by the Institute of Fiscal Studies, part of the Ministry of Finance, on interregional migration indicated that, between 2016 and 2019, there were some 6,000 changes of residence among taxpayers in the top 1% of the income scale. Of these movements, almost half (42.44%) were destined for the capital of Spain. This flow towards the centre outnumbers moves to other autonomous communities, such as Andalusia, the Valencian Community, Galicia, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. Middle and upper classes from the rest of Spain invest in Madrid mainly in the real estate market. Madrid’s consumerist frenzy is attractive for companies focused on the upper classes, but also on lower incomes. The Action supermarket chain, which sells products for only two euros, has just opened its first store in the centre.

VIP helicopter trip over Madrid. Alvaro Garcia

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

While all this is happening, the people of Madrid seem to witness the phenomenon as a freight train passing over them. It doesn’t matter if they are the residents of the Bernabéu, those of Puerta del Ángel or the traders of the Torrijos market, evicted from their stalls by an investment fund that has taken over all the premises. Those who resist are crushed. In the new Madrid, there were not so many people working since 2006, thanks to 7% unemployment, but food prices rose by 4%, rents by 15% and evictions increased by 16% during the first quarter of this year, according to a report by the Judiciary, most of them due to inability to pay the rent. In the new Madrid, inequality is also growing more than anywhere else in Spain and ghettos have emerged where there used to be middle classes.

According to the Atlas of inequalitya comprehensive report prepared by Comisiones Obreras based on official data, the inequality border in the city measures less than 35 kilometres. While in Parla the average salary is 12,000 euros per year, a resident of Pozuelo, half an hour away by car, earns three times that amount (38,000 euros). According to the union, the inequalities between North and South are “alarming” both in the Community of Madrid and between the different districts of the city, where “one in five people earns 500 euros per month”, with women being the most affected. Meanwhile, incomes in municipalities in the north exceed “by 25 and 50% those in the south”, as well as in the districts of Salamanca, Chamberí, Fuencarral-El Pardo or Chamartín, compared to Latina, Carabanchel, Usera or Villaverde Alto. “The territorial gap is getting worse”, said Paloma López, the economist in charge of the report, on the day of her presentation on the social reality in the centre of the country.

The city of Madrid generates 65% of the wealth of the Community, but it is the spearhead of the ideological and economic laboratory of a war between Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Pedro Sánchez. In this dispute, the golden visa It is a good example of the chosen course. When in April Pedro Sánchez cancelled this residence permit for non-EU foreigners who invest more than 500,000 euros in housing, Ayuso described the decision as “populist”. The measure approved by the PP in 2013 copied a similar measure implemented in the United Kingdom, which attracted a large part of Russian fortunes by injecting money into the economy without making great efforts. The result of its application in Spain has meant that 94% of the 10,000 visas granted have focused on real estate investments, altering an already scarce market. The Government cancelled the visas to “guarantee that housing is a right and not a mere speculative business”, said Sánchez himself. Two months later, Ayuso responded with a 20% reduction in personal income tax by eliminating the regional share of personal income tax for those who invest in the region. The measure, known as Mbappé law, However, it is more of a gesture than a real impact, as it does not require that money to be invested in Spain and leaves housing out for fear of further agitating a market on the edge.

Another of the usual reproaches has to do with the dumping The vice-president and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, accuses Ayuso of having increased the wealth tax to three million euros, which has prevented the collection of 4,000 million but has attracted money from other areas of Spain. According to Daniel Sorando, professor of sociology at the University of Zaragoza, “for 30 years in Madrid there has been a political project that has inequality as its objective.” “It is not something minor or secondary, but there is a belief that the attraction of elites and capital will spill that money over the rest of the population, but all the reports confirm that this wealth is in fewer hands than before and that inequality grows every year,” he explains. “It is not just about unemployment, the data on school dropouts, addictions or obesity are concentrated in specific areas of the city,” says Sorando, co-author of the book First We Take Manhattan: the creative destruction of cities.

Customers on a terrace in Madrid JOHN BARBOSSA

According to Virginia Irurita, a veteran of luxury travel and one of the few Madrid residents with decades of experience in the premium sector, “Madrid is in a sweet spot and everyone wants to come here,” she explains. Although she also sees some red flags. “The traditional way of life is being destroyed and no one likes to visit a theme park. At the same time, everything has become very expensive. Hotels that used to cost 350 euros now cost 800,” says Irurita, a member of the exclusive Virtuoso association, which brings together the most prestigious travel agents in the world, which moves a family from New York as well as a wealthy Texan on the Forbes list.

The gaps that are located in the Madrid of bonanza and unbridled spending are increasingly reminiscent of the famous phrase of the former Mexican president José López Portillo when in 1976, shortly after discovering a gigantic oil field, he boasted of prosperity and announced that “Mexico’s problem from now on will be how to manage abundance.” A few years later, Mexico was immersed in a deep economic crisis that forced it to devalue its currency and stop paying international organizations. The same article in The Economist He stressed that, in the Madrid of full hands, “growing while staying calm will be the difficult part.”

Subscribe here to our newsletter about Madrid, published every Tuesday and Friday.