Russia has been about to freeze the Real Madridbut he has finally come out of the cold alive. A torrent of injuries, which raised The infirmary five players last weekend, and an uneven progression in the last ten games, of which only half had won, had placed the white team in a delicate situation to face this double European day in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Inside the bad, at least he was going to play one of those two games against the worst team in the tournament, which chained 17 defeats and had not won since November 17. An opportunity to breathe. But Madrid unexpectedly lost to Khimki on Tuesday and got into a lot of trouble to qualify in the top eight and get into the Euroleague playoff. The table is very even in this final stretch. And the schedule is tough. Thursday’s clash before the Zénit of Xavi Pascual, a direct rival, was key. Another defeat compromised the passport a lot in the absence of six days. But Madrid won. With suffering, but won. An oxygen cylinder.

The victory against Zénit It is not final, there is still a long way to go, but it amends the stumbling block against Khimki. Returning from Russia with a victory and a defeat was what was foreseeable. Now there are six games to go, of which Madrid will have to win two, although perhaps there should be three. The long final sprint features two special category ports in the first part, Barça and CSKA, the two strongest in this Euroleague. And then four rivals of different fur: Villeurbanne, Efes, Olympiacos and Fenerbahçe. It is possible that the classification, in which they are also involved Baskonia and Valencia, do not decide until the last day, on April 8 and 9. And everything points to cEvery duel will be agony, as already happened to Madrid on Thursday, which entered the last quarter six points below. It is still necessary to suffer.