Moldova measure the Selection level Spanish after the long stop forced by the crisis of the COVID-19. Jorge Vilda’s team returns to the scene with a big match, of classification for the Eurocup of England in 2022. The return brings with it the settlement of Real Madrid in the Selection. It is already a reality in La Roja. The white club was formed on July 1 and in its first call it already has five internationals: Marta Corredera, Ivana Andrés, Marta Cardona, Teresa Abelleira and Mass Rodriguez.

The first three were already common. The last two, very young and with great projection in the lower categories, arrive strongly after the low of Torrecilla and Lola gallardo. These five madridistas will gradually diminish the prominence of the Barcelona. The culé club is the Spain base. In this call it contributes 9 of 23 total. That is not all. The eleven usually it is mostly made by female players with Barça DNA like Putellas, Mapi, Guijarro or Cloths in goal. Also Jenni, the team’s star forward.

A priori is a easy match for Spain. Moldova it’s in the position 92 of the FIFA ranking. He has never been in the final phase of a European Championship or a World Cup. On the other hand the Spanish team It’s in full swing and it comes from showing great football in the SheBelieves Cup. The Moldovans, for their part, in their last match conceded five goals against Poland, he great rival of Spain for the leadership of group D. In 2019 the Czech Republic scored seven. Moldova has very difficult to get a pass for the Euro, quite the opposite of the Spanish.

He objective next to La Roja is to be first of group and thus achieve the direct ticket for the continental tournament. It will be a year later, in 2022. A point in favor of Vilda’s team. “We will be better”, assures the selector. The Euro passes through Moldova and does it already with five madridistas in the squad. A rarity today but a normal from now on. So it should be.