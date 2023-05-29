Madrid collapses when it rains. Especially when large amounts of water rain in a short time, in this case 30 liters of water per square meter in half an hour. Metro line 7 has been affected and circulation has been interrupted in several sections: in the Pueblo Nuevo to Cartagena line —three stops— due to accumulation of water and between Canal and Guzmán el Bueno, in both directions, also due to the rafts of water. The line also does not stop at Avenida de la Ilustración for the same reason. Line 10 has also interrupted the circulation of trains between Fuencarral and Begoña. Traffic is also interrupted on line 5 between the Pirámides and Urgel stations. A Metro de Madrid spokesperson has indicated that “there is a lobby in Canillejas and another in Francos Rodríguez that has had to be closed, but the stations work and the train service as well”.

The A1, A2, A3 and A6 highways also suffer traffic jams; the A1 from Las Tablas to Alcobendas, the A2, which is cut at kilometer 8, at the Canillejas bridge, due to the accumulation of water on the road, and suffers retentions from Ciudad Lineal to Alcalá de Henares, the A3 from Santa Eugenia to Perales de Tajuña and the A6 from Puerta de Hierro to Majadahonda. According to Aemet, accumulations of 30 liters per square meter have been registered

The City Council and the Community of Madrid have activated this Monday the Flood Action Plan (Painunam) due to a yellow warning for rain and storms from the State Meteorological Agency in Madrid and its surroundings, and in the afternoon they have raised it to an orange alert the heavy rainfall. Prevention in the face of the possible greater record of rains in Madrid consists, for the moment, in notifying the population and giving a series of basic recommendations: avoid crossing flooded areas, abandoning the vehicle if it gets stuck, if the water does not allow the doors to be opened or if the height of the volume of water exceeds that of the wheels; stay away from riverbeds, streams and low-lying areas or prioritize highways, among others.

The water in some streets, such as Servator in the Canillas neighborhood, has exceeded the sewage system and has flooded the road. According to the emergency services of the Madrid City Council, firefighters are carrying out multiple interventions due to pools of water caused by rain in other areas, mainly in the districts of San Blas, Hortaleza, Canillejas and Barajas, which are also flooding. This Monday afternoon there are so many incidents due to the rain that they are prioritizing the most important ones, so there are some warnings on hold.

