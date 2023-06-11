CBA – semi-final – working day 3 Youth Badalona real Madrid

Real Madrid came back from the tie and once again took the lead in the semifinal against Joventut, who in the first game surprised with Kayle Guy, in the second saw their fountain run dry after a relentless marking by Hanga and in the third they lived moments in which he overwhelmed the team from Badalona, ​​lacking in energy despite the push from the Olympian. However, after reaching a 30-point difference, Madrid had to sweat it out in the final minutes when the Verdinegos got within five.

Real dominated from start to finish, immediately surpassing a ten-point lead in the first quarter, to stabilize their game and point out the best Joventut players for their failure to appear. Again Guy was dwarfed by the defense put up by Chus Mateo, and neither did Tomic or Vives appear, very reluctant when it came to throwing. With the name of Xavi Villanueva on their backs, the home players could not pay homage to the manager who died three days ago with their game.

Madrid continued to do their thing, stealing, dominating the rebound and appearing under the opponent’s basket to go, little by little, distancing themselves in the light. Tavares, powerful in defense, but who was left without scoring, prevented any reaction under the boards from Joventut’s tall men. Although the Olímpic crowd chanted every foul he committed, no one was able to destabilize the Madrid giant. The income at the end of the first quarter was 9 points (16-25), but it increased with the beginning of the second. With a huge Musa (5 of 7 on 2-pointers at the end, and 3 of 6 on triples), the Bosnian shortstop bled the local team dry with every pitch. At half-time (32-48), the difference was already huge for Madrid, very difficult to overcome, despite the fact that Guy flourished in the final minutes with 13 points that gave his team a breath of hope.

The second half was worse for La Penya, who conceded a 5-19 run to bring the score to a scandalous 37-67, thirty points behind and with many minutes to go. Only Guy stood out at Joventut, with a Madrid in orfeón mode, and then the dilemma that Carles Durán had to solve arose. He had the option of deciding to stop thinking about the game that was being played and start preparing the next one, also at home, or fight the battle to the end as if the third clash were Thermopylae.

And the truth is that, perhaps thinking about the first, the Joventut coach began to get the second. He put less usual players on the field, far from his starting five, and his team began to bite the difference in the score. Basket by basket, with Madrid narcotized by a result that was supposed to be insurmountable, they always reached the last minutes from behind, but closer than ever on the scoreboard.

Never, in the entire game, except in the initial two minutes, was Joventut less than six points behind Real, and with 1.10m to go, the difference was reduced to just five. The 31-11 run shattered the predictions that had been made ten minutes earlier, but Birgander, Kraag and also Guy gave the game another air in the face of the madridista confusion. Five points can be an abyss, but also a small gap. However, Joventut drowned on the shore, logic prevailed and in the last too hasty attacks, with Chus Mateo imposing calm among his hosts, Madrid applied its law to lengthen the distance to ten points at the end of the game ( 73-83), a more logical score for what had happened in the game, but one that forces reflection on the white side, which in those ten disastrous minutes (30-13), was unable to score and lost the global numbers the rebound (36 by 39).

Despite everything, Durán, the Verdiblanco coach, recognized at the end that “Madrid have dominated us in everything, even though we had a good last quarter”. Now his team has a titanic task left. No team has come back from 2-1 down in the ACB semifinals, of course stranger things have been seen. Like the last Madrid quarter.

