A spring Real Madrid was granted a table of good rest and good football during a stretch. His football was good, of course, because Valencia, on such a sunny afternoon, came to Di Stéfano for a picnic, in flip-flops until the lead shook a bit after the break. There was no remedy. His opponent never felt urges. He was quick to envy, finishing the challenge with a crushing superiority until intermission and then managing with poise and firmness the stupendous goals from Benzema and Kroos. Sew and sing.

Forty-five minutes lasted a nap for Valencia, who appeared yawning that yawns for Valdebebas. Nothing to do with Real, musketeer without the ball and as patient as he is insightful and powerful with it. There was no litigation. Kroos did not want it, who marked the time at will. Modric’s infinite scanner didn’t do it. Benzema, clinician for the uncorking goal, did not consent to it. And everyone was joined by the cornet Lucas. Like Nacho, one of those footballers who, when required, don’t hesitate: “Present!” This time, Lucas took over from the injured Carvajal’s career before half an hour.

The white backbone was joined by everyone, including Asensio and Vinicius, agitators on the offensive and selfless on the reverse. There was consensus, no one escaped when it came to overwhelming Valencia. A team cramped with the ball, without any offensive perspective and with a most contemplative defensive squad. As evidence, the play of 1-0. Carvajal came out like a shot, Kroos, with a touch, made the ball run at Benzema’s feet. The Frenchman, from the left corner of the area, with a warped shot, opened the can. In front of the Gaul, three stalactites: Correia, Racic and Gabriel. Neither made any pretense to disturb Benzema. Shortly before, Casemiro had already alarmed the visitors. His distant and centered shot almost gave Jaume a mocking bow, on the ground before time, but he was able to scrape the ball with his studs.

Madrid flowed and flowed, managing each possession wonderfully. The ball obeyed him, from side to side, give it a go, yours-mine, yours-mine. Hypnotic for the Valencianists, without dictation in any luck of the game, stranded. As a symptom, Guedes. En route for the visiting left attack, the Portuguese did not have a footprint in attack. To make matters worse, he blatantly neglected Carvajal first and Lucas later. Again and again he allowed them to evacuate to Jaume.

Oppressed Gayá, without the help of the resigned Guedes, Madrid allowed itself to invade Jaume’s territory with billiard football, pass by pass. Shortly after Modric demanded the Valencian goal again, the 2-0 braid came through the hole in Guedes. Lucas-Asensio-Modric-Lucas-Kroos. A delight. Nothing to throw a conventional center by air. The ball, mime by mime, passed through the feet of all those mentioned until Toni Kroos closed the play expertly. A finishing touch to the remarkable first half of Zidane’s team. A deserved spanking to the afflicted Valencia, retired to rest without a photo of Courtois.

Javi Gracia intervened to send Guedes and Vallejo to hell in favor of Musah, Gameiro and, later, Kang-in Lee, Oliva, Cutrone … The team needed a Copernican turn. It didn’t, but it did at least compete with another bite. As a consequence, Maxi confirmed that Courtois was in Valdebebas. The Belgian deflected the Uruguayan’s blow in flight.

Real did not slacken, which escaped the 3-0 through that eye that almost all sees. The VAR periscope noticed that Mendy had one foot out of place just before Vinicius assisted the Frenchman, his jubilation frustrated after scoring with the right, the less dominant leg.

Since Mendy’s disappointment, the game had a more fluffy air. Despite the new spirit, Valencia could not find the solutions. Madrid was already interested in managing the running of a meeting without alarms. Zidane warned. Aware that in these times the tightness of the calendar is treacherous, he withdrew Benzema and Modric. The duel was already a rather ordinary swing. For both of them, the greatest interest was that the time shortened as soon as possible.

When the clash was resolved, back in the first act, only Madrid had been punctual. Valencia arrived with a considerable delay. Follow the hunt for Atlético el Real. Valencia still does not completely clear the anguish.