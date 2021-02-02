It may seem like a cruel exercise in sarcasm, but it is perfect to travel through the time warp to see what happened on February 2, like today, to remember that not only the Bayern he got an 8-2 to Barça. He too Madrid, his eternal sports rival, can boast of it. It was on the same date in 1935. League match played in the old Chamartin, crowded with fans.

Barça arrived with the casualties of Vantolrá, Spider, Arnau Y CabanesBut they arrived in the capital saying that it was no excuse and that they were going to give war to the whites, who were fighting for the title. Madrid came out like a motorcycle, with the Divine Zamora made a titan under sticks, Quincoces Y Pedro Regueiro sending back, and Vicious Y Lazcano pounding in attack.

Although Schola equalized Lazcano’s goal, the white engine was drilling the goal of Nogués until signing the biggest victory ever achieved by Madrid over Barça in the League. A brutal 8-2, which was signed by Sañudo (4 goals), Lazcano (3) and Luis Regueiro. The fans vibrated with the feat and the newspapers were filled with headlines that extolled the victory of a Madrid that was admired for the bravery and firmness with which it played. But the biggest win between the two giants came nine years later in the Cup: 11-1 for Madrid! A bookmark for eternity …

Madrid lined up to start Zamora; Quesada, Quincoces, Pedro Regueiro; Bonet, Leoncito; Lazcano, Luis Regueiro, Sañudo, Hilario and Emilín. They played for Barça Nogués; Zabalo, Rafa, Guzmán; Soler, Lecuona; Saurina, Raich, Escolá, Pedrol and Pagés.

File: 1-0: (10 ‘) Lazcano; 1-1: (11 ‘); Escola; 2-1: (17 ‘) Vicious; 3-1: (22 ‘) Luis Regueiro; 4-1: (23 ‘) Vicious; 5-1: (30 ‘) Lazcano; 6-1: (46 ‘); Vicious; 6-2; (51 ‘) Guzman; 7-2: (65 ‘) Lazcano; 8-2: (75 ‘) Sañudo.