In its closing statement, the meeting warned of “dangerous escalation in the West Bank” and called for “an immediate cessation of military attacks against Palestinians.”

The statement also stressed “the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip immediately and without conditions by opening all crossings and supporting the work of UNRWA.”

He stressed the need for joint commitment to implementing the two-state solution as the only way to achieve lasting peace and security.

He also called for the full return of control to the Palestinian Authority over the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and the rest of the border, in addition to a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, including the Philadelphi Corridor.

The meeting called for the credible and irreversible implementation of the two-state solution in accordance with international law and agreed parameters, including the Arab Peace Initiative.

He stressed the importance of achieving a just and lasting peace that meets the rights of the Palestinian people and enhances stability, security, peace and cooperation.

The meeting stressed the need to hold an international peace conference as soon as possible to promote the implementation of the two-state solution.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on the X platform: “Together, we want to define the concrete actions that will enable us to make progress towards this goal.”

“The international community must take a decisive step towards a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” he added.