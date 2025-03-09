The work monkey was wrapped real Madrid To overcome in a muddy party to the UCAM Murcia and maintain the leaders after the triumph of Unicaja against Covirán Granada (95-78) last Saturday. Cruise speed of the Chus Matthew … In the Endesa League with its tenth consecutive triumph, more sweaty than expected after UCAM Murcia bet on a tense and hard game, as demonstrated A difference of 22 free throws (37-15) In favor of whites. Sito Alonso’s team took Madrid to the limit and played the victory until the last second.

Mal defense of Madrid in the first quarter, with unrecognizable Campazzo and Hezonja, and Llull unknown in the global triple attempts (1 of 19). The Murcians were placed 13 away, with a good performance of Birgander, Gates, Stephens and Kurucs. Only the intensity of Garuba and Musa’s success kept whites alive. Chus Mateo was forced to ask for two dead times almost in a row to redirect the situation. In spite of the entire UCAM Murcia, a short income was taken to the break.

Madrid reacted after the resumption, with a Tavares dominating the area and printing more defensive intensity. The UCAM only scored a basket in four minutes and in the third quarter the whites wore all the difference. Abalde and Kurucs fought a loose ball at the last minute (76-75) and in a controversial decision, the referees gave the ball to Madrid. In the end Campazzo and Tavares ended the Murcia options after the failures of Llull From the line of three and the Ennis error in an entrance to the basket. “It is impossible to compete against Real Madrid,” he lamented Located Alonsoannoyed by the difference of 22 free throws in favor of whites.

Very equal party who played Barcelona and Laguna Tenerife and that the Canaries (92-95) ended up for small details and a final arreón in the last quarter. The losses (9) penalized those of Peñarroya. Tenerife managed to open hole in the last section (70-79 in the absence of six minutes), forcing to ask for dead time, but the distance rose to twelve goals. Although Barcelona approached, pulling courage, could not wipe it and added the tenth league defeat, that leaves him in the seventh place.