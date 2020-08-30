Real Madrid kicked off their particular preparation for the new season with a derby against Movistar Estudiantes. In the whites, Alberto Abalde, who started from the start, Carlos Alocén and Boris Tisma, already as a full-fledged player of the first team, made their debut. For its part, Javier Zamora’s team was facing its third preseason stake, after losing to both RETAbet Bilbao Basket and Montakit Fuenlabrada. Ángel Delgado made his debut and Avramovic stood out from the perimeter, reaching 27 points. The whites prevailed with solvency (79-69), despite showing signs of weakness in defense and attack in some sections of the crash.

The game started with a good start for Real Madrid, both in terms of scoring and defensive intensity. At the start, Laso chose to give the direction of the game to Facundo Campazzo, despite the fact that his future is still up in the air. At the scorer level, Tavares and Rudy stood out, who excelled from the perimeter, and Madrid came to leave above 10 points midway through the first quarter. However, the appearance of Avramovic from the triple line, scoring the 4 he tried in the first round, the student club tied the game at 24 in the last bars of the first set.

In the second quarter, Madrid began to fail in the face of the basket and inaccurate in the circulation of the ball. Students got to leave 5 up in the middle of the quarter and Madrid could barely convert 5 points at the start of the quarter. Laso stopped the game and reordered the defensive system, ostensibly advancing the pressure line. The direction of Nico Laprovittola, Abalde, with his first points with the white shirt, and Tavares in the paint they led the reaction of Madrid that left 6 up at rest.

At the start of the third quarter, Madrid showed all their offensive power and buried any hope of the students to give the bell. A 13-2 in the first 7 minutes of the quarter allowed Laso’s team to leave on the scoreboard and despite a final reaction from Zamora’s team, the Madridistas finished the quarter with 15 rental points. The rhythm of the game and the defensive intensity was different and there were flashes of props for the next season such as Campazzo, Llull or players called to have more weight like Garuba. Abalde also completed a good third quarter, which at the end of the duel managed to finish with double digits, despite not scoring in the first set.

With the game already seen for sentence, the rotations in both teams arrived and players like Carroll or Randolph were noticed in Madrid. The whites left 22 up with just over half a quarter to go and Laso chose to renew the team and bet on the youth, the signings and the quarry. Boris Tisma left and the Croatian came to release his private scoring account. Minutes of shooting for the youth squad, who could barely show himself facing the basket.

The forcefulness of the result caused Madrid to lower its offensive rhythm and intensity in defense. The last minutes turned into a runner in which Students managed to cut the distance in half, but the forcefulness that the scoreboard reflected prevented greater evils for the whites, who could thus add their first pre-season triumph.

Both teams will continue their preparation this coming week. Those of Javier Zamora will add another 3 friendlies, against Baskonia, Herbalife Gran Canaria and Iberostar Tenerife, with their mind set on starting the ACB. For its part, Madrid will face Coosur Betis and Baskonia, thinking about the semifinal of the Super Cup on the 12th against Iberostar Tenerife.