The Madrid City Council is studying the legal feasibility of extend until 2022 the agreement signed with Madrid Trophy Promotion (MTP) to organize the professional tennis tournament Mutua Madrid Open in the Caja Mágica campus, as it was not possible to celebrate last year due to the pandemic.

The Head of the Delegated Sports Area, Sofía Miranda, He has commented on this in the commission of the branch held this Tuesday, in which Mar Barberán (Más Madrid) has asked if they are considering creating a municipal facility in the Caja Mágica or conditioning some space of the existing infrastructures to cover the needs sports in the San Fermín neighborhood “.

“In the legislature of Manuela Carmena, taking into account and echoing the needs of the neighborhood, a roadmap was set to create a municipal sports facility within this facility “, Barberán has said about the Caja Mágica, an infrastructure “star in the Olympic dream” of Alberto Ruiz Gallardón of “300 million euros and quite little, not to say, no compensation for citizens.”

Barberán added that this “pre-agreement” was not “closed because it was not the time”, since the agreement expired on December 31, 2021, and “also we were at the gates of an election and they did not want to leave the new Corporation mortgaged “. “A year and a half have passed since the elections, we are in the year of change of agreement or possible change of agreement, and we believe that it is time to see if we fulfill that objective of covering the grassroots sport in the San neighborhood. Fermín, “he commented.

Miranda explained that the Sports delegated area and legal services are “evaluating the legal possibility” of extending the agreement until 2022, since last year the Mutua Madrid Open could not be held. “It is being studied whether or not it is legally possible to extend it to that year in a compensatory way for not having been able to celebrate due to the pandemic last year”, has explained.

In his opinion, “no one doubts that it is positive for the city that the Mutua continues to develop in Madrid” and that is “what we are also working on, seeing all the possibilities.” “We should all agree that the Mutua must stay in Madrid and that an agreement must be signed that is beneficial for both parties, because if not, neither one nor the others are going to want him to stay, “he added. Likewise, the Citizens Councilor has said that they are” very interested in programming more sporting events open to the public at the Caja Mágica. “