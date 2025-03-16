Real Madrid achieves his 19th victory in the League, a consecutive eleventh, to establish himself in a leadership of numbers, defense and by Sergio Llull. So matched the encounter against Baskonia that until the time of superiority on the scoreboard was divided with seconds of … difference. Until the middle of the last quarter. Until Llull appeared in that final stretch in which the differences were minimal in both digits and forces, successes and errors. But it is what this Real Madrid has, which took better advantage of the few cracks offered by the Basques. “We have played with a lot of order, but they have taken four or five rebounds that would have given us stability and rhythm,” admitted Pablo Laso, valuing the effort of his own.

The leader applied the same defensive intensity with which he won the Virtus of Bologna, a European relief that those of Chus Mateo wanted to link in the domestic championship. And there were very good intentions at the beginning of the encounter against the Basques. Pressure for ten minutes with hejonza and fine doll muse so that those of Laso could not find the entrance to the basket. But Baskonia did not lower the guard, knowledgeable about white concerns and strengths, they sought, created and got into the holes to not only maintain equality but to achieve greater fluidity towards the basket; seven points ahead before Mateo asked to close ranks.

Madrid closed them to Madrid until the rest, but failed to stop the losses or infex of the same effect when launching. Only to spark, with a campazzo that did create play and headaches to the rivals, but without the continuity to allow some relief on the scoreboard, too covered by the rivals, nor did it find tavare oxygen. Baskonia’s success, ahead of the break (39-40) that Madrid tried to alleviate the corners with more game to avoid the game for the center that was hurting them and little revenue. «We had several occasions to break the game, we were going 7 and 9, but they always returned. We have to correct that anxiety; be more definitive when we win, ”Matthew was rebuked.

Llull, unblocking

But little hejonza took command of the clash, to which Musa Llull, Abalde, Deck. A percentage of triples that touched 40 % throughout the meeting, several credits more than in the previous matches. A step forward of the whites in this competition in which, despite the attempts of the rivals, the effort of the Baskonia, knows how to reach the last minutes with more freshness to exhaust the last energies of the opponent.

Llull undid the tie. The game towards the corners paid off before the jam through the center. A triple in the absence of seven minutes opened the advantage of six points that gave him a certain slack, relief, a mattress where he rely more temperance in the final stretch. It was definitive, no matter how much the baskonia tried to put on the parquet in the last moments. With more illusion than success, weaker arms because the back wall solidified to catch this eleventh consecutive victory.