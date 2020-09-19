As of Monday more than 855,000 Madrilenians from 37 basic health areas their movements will be restricted due to new restrictions announced this Friday by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid. So that there are no misunderstandings or doubts, the Community has provided these two links in which citizens can check if their address is in the street map of one of the 26 sanitary areas of Madrid capital (six districts) or eleven municipalities affected:

– http://www.comunidad.madrid/mapazonasbasicassalud

– http://www.comunidad.madrid/zonasbasicassalud

It affects 13% of the population

The population of the basic restricted health areas is equivalent to 13% of the total in the region and concentrates 25% of infections of diagnosed coronaviruses.

In these areas affected by mobility restriction, as explained by the regional Executive, the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days is more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Besides, her. contagion rate must be “stable or growing” and that there is geographic continuity that facilitates perimeter control of mobility.

What are the affected areas?

At a press conference, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, explained that the municipalities with areas where restrictions are applied are: Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Humans, Moral of the Middle, Parla, Getafe, Saint Sebastian of the kings and Alcobendas.

In addition, within central Madrid, the affected areas are:

– Carabanchel: Puerta Bonita, Vista Alegre and Guayaba.

– Usera: Almendrales, Las Calesas, Zofío, Orcasur and San Fermín.

– Villaverde: San Andrés, San Cristóbal, El Espinillo and Los Rosales.

– The basic area of ​​Villa de Vallecas.

– Puente de Vallecas District: Entrevías, Martínez de la Riva, San Diego, Numancia, Peña Prieta, Pozo del Tío Raimundo, Ángela Uriarte, Alcalá de Guadaira and Federica Montseny.

– Linear City: Doctor Cirajas, Ghandi, Daroca and La Elipa.