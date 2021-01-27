The city of Madrid announced this Wednesday that it suspended the administration of new doses of the coronavirus vaccine due to a lack of supplies, while Catalonia warned that it depleted its reserves.

Despite having closed early supply agreements, many European Union countries suffer enormous delays in the quantities of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the only ones authorized so far for this entire sector of the continent.

Due to this, the vice president of the regional government of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, indicated that they will suspend the new vaccinations to guarantee the administration of the second dose to those who are waiting for it.

“We do not know what will happen from next week, we hope that the usual arrival flow will be restored and increase the arrival of doses“, explained in a press conference.

Later, through Twitter, he indicated that first doses will not be administered “for at least the next two weeks” and asked the Spanish Ministry of Health to “move land, sea and air” to get more vaccines.

In addition, he warned that at the current rate only 10% of the Madrid population will be vaccinated at the end of July, far from the 70% target set by the Spanish government.

In Catalonia, the director of public health of the regional government, Josep Maria Argimon, warned that when they administer the 30,000 doses planned this week, “The strategic stock will have been consumed and the refrigerators will be empty.”

This will cause 10,000 people with the first dose already injected do not receive the second when planned, he assured.

According to the Ministry of Health, Spain administered 76.7% of the 1.77 million doses received within the European vaccination program.

Spain is in the middle of the third wave of the epidemic that, since its inception, It caused more than 57,000 deaths and almost 2.7 million confirmed cases in the country of 47.5 million people.

The British pharmaceuticals AstraZeneca and the American Pfizer were in the crosshairs of the European Union since the beginning of the week due to delays in the delivery of doses and threatens to initiate legal action.

The European Commission said this Monday, after a meeting with the president of AstraZeneca, that his explanations on the delays announced in the deliveries of the vaccines “are not satisfactory”. so he summoned him to a new meeting tonight and threatened to take “action.”

Source: AFP

AFG