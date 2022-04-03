Two days before traveling to London, Ancelotti He is still at home, although there is optimism at the club. The coach underwent a PCR test this morning and is awaiting the result. It was the team’s fourth session without their coach at the controls, after testing positive for coronavirus last Wednesday: felt some symptoms, took a test and it was positive, quickly going home. He has spent several days with mild discomfort, but it’s much better now.

Despite this, until you obtain a negative result, you will not be able to know for sure if you will be in Stamford Bridge. The visit to Balaídos was already lost yesterday, leaving the team’s controls orphaned in a dance of leaders that in the end did not have any clear: Abian Perdomoresponsible for the quarry, appeared as the main coach, but David Ancelotti seemed to hold much of the rudder and the orders… They were given by Luis Llopis, goalkeeping coach.

Camavinga passes a ball before Marcelo and Bale look on.

Antonio Villalba (Real Madrid)



This morning was a smooth session, focused on recovery and with one absence: Jović. The Serbian exercised inside the facilities and did not step on the grass. The footballers began by working out in the gym. Next, they performed muscle strengthening exercises and various rondos. Later, they worked on possessions and pressure, to end up playing a game on a small field. The team will exercise again tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. (peninsular zone).