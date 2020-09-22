Since Monday, September 21 in the morning, in Madrid, Spain, the police have been controlling motorists who want to leave the south of the capital. 850,000 Madrilenians now have the right to leave their home but not their neighborhood, except for imperative reasons. The district of Vallecas is the most contaminated by the coronavirus. It is also the most populous district in the region of Madrid, it is especially the poorest.

“Here, in our neighborhood, there are mostly workers, very poor people, little people who absolutely have to work. These are the neighborhoods that are re-confined“, deplores a resident. With this re-containment, the inhabitants feel an injustice. Many are sick because many of them live in small dwellings. In addition, they say they do not have access to health care. Hospital Vallecas is overloaded again. As in March, new intensive care beds had to be opened. 37 areas of the Spanish capital are affected by this re-containment partial. The latter should last at least 15 days.