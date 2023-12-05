Madrid shows against Olympiacos that it is the champion

Euroleague working day 12 Olympiacos real Madrid

Olympiacos and Real Madrid met again six months after the Euroleague final that the whites won in Kaunas with that final basket by Llull (78-79). This time the setting was the Peace and Friendship Pavilion in Piraeus, the first Greek stop for Chus Mateo’s team before visiting neighboring Panathinaikos this Thursday. There were also new faces (Campazzo) and some absence of weight (Sloukas and Vezenkov left Bartzokas’ group this summer). But the result was the same. After falling by one point against Fenerbahçe (100-99), Madrid rose with 23 points from Musa and 18 points and 10 rebounds from Hezonja.

The Spanish team, an offensive arsenal, started with Causeur in its ranks to handcuff the red-and-white shooters, although the visitors found an ally in the Greek mistakes from the perimeter: seven missed triples in a row until a bingo by Larentzakis. On the outside, the locals, usually sharp from distance, were not successful, and on the inside Tavares was Tavares, a colossus although this time he had Fall, a 2.18m tall, in front of him. The Cape Verde giant enjoyed the close quarters, comfortable traveling fewer meters, and celebrated nine points in the first quarter (19-23).

Alocén returned to the Euroleague. Chus Mateo turned on the fan of the changes, a scenario in which the duel usually equalizes. Llull ignited the stands, Hezonja froze them with his prodigious technique and Olympiacos remained cloudy from the triple (27-33). With Tavares reserved, the Greek team resisted based on a lot of offensive rebounds (11 in the first half) and white turnovers, hitting acceleration. With a 7-0 run they reached the break alive: 36-37. There was a battle in Piraeus.

Campazzo took the wheel again and Musa appeared to add many points to the basket. Fall competed with Tavares in the heights, a strange film in Europe. And the defenses pressed on each tile. The match was worthy of a repeat of the European Cup final. The champion lost control for a moment (47-45), with Bartzokas’ boys inspired by the catches under the rim. Campazzo and Musa then rebelled, especially the Bosnian forward in a trance with 16 points in the third quarter, four triples (57-61).

With another external spark from Musa the last assault began, and Walkup responded with the same medicine. Deck and Hezonja had contained the bleeding on the rebound along with Tavares in a very tight final (68-69