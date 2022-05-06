The real Madrid today closed one of the most ambitious operations in recent years in Factory white. The long-term continuity of Álex Jiménez, a 16-year-old right-back from Juvenil A, has been ensured, which he has renewed and shielded until 2027. A signature with which the Spanish Under-17 international commits to continue in Valdebebas and the Madrid entity eliminates with a stroke of the pen the strong interest of Bayern and Chelsea for the youth squad.

Madrid had been negotiating for some time how to improve the situation of the winger, a precocious footballer who is playing two categories above his age this season, and has done so with a link between the insured years and the clauses to extend it by Madrid extended until 2027. A motorway designed towards the first team, although next season he will have a good time with Raúl at Castilla. An agreement that also closes the door in the face of other clubs, in addition to the German giant and the still European champion, with a lot of weight, as it is manchester unitedwho had joined the bidding and who two summers ago took another side from Valdebebas.

The operation, in addition to the economic aspect, where Álex Jiménez will be among the best-paid youth players in Castilla, is a sporting accolade for the boy. Despite the fact that Madrid has just incorporated a two for the subsidiary, the Brazilian Vinicius Tobiasthat signing was through a transfer until 2023. The future of the white winger once Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez give way belongs to Álex Jiménez and Real Madrid thinks so.