Varane’s departure from Real Madrid seems more inevitable every day. The Frenchman does not feel comfortable in the white house and his decision to leave remains firm, which is why the meringues are already beginning to analyze the market offers they have for their central defense trying to get the highest possible income and thus move within the market in search of a quality replacement.
For this reason, Florentino would have ruled out Manchester United’s proposal to exchange parts, which included Paul Pogba, also French, in exchange for the letter from the French team’s starting defender, thus reaffirming that the only way to deliver Raphael is by means of a definitive purchase.
This refusal by Madrid will not stop the attacks of the Premier League team, since although their intention was to tempt the meringues with a footballer they have been looking for for several years, it does not mean that it is the only method they have to get hold of them. Varane’s services, they have the economic capacity to buy the French, although, they will have to compete in a millionaire duel with PSG, the other great suitor of the stellar central defense.
