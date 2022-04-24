The blue line of 42,195 meters, the yellow brick road to meet the goal, had seen water fall throughout the week, but on D-day at H-hour the contract with the skies was fulfilled to the letter. Splendid sun, 8 degrees of temperature, thousands of people stationed on the sidewalks to cheer and a light wind close to six km/h. The 44th edition of the Zurich Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series started with nearly 31,000 runners, from 86 countries, between marathon, half and 10K.

The rockiest event, with 14 music bands dotting the hard route through the orography and altimetry of the capital, once again left an impressive initial image with all the athletes grouped in boxes while the clock ticked down the last few seconds before 9:00 am. Before, the 7,500 participants in the 10Kwhich for the first time in history had more women registered (51%) than men (49%), had shown a sensational aperitif with the Carlos Mayo’s undisputed victory, third in a row, with a time of 29:33 in the men’s category and Águeda Muñoz’s great battle against Marta Pérez: 33:10 for the 23-year-old from Segovia by 33:20 of the Soriana 29. The respective podiums were completed by Adrián Ben (31:18) and Fernando González-Mohino (31:32); and Irene Sánchez-Escribano (33:41).

Carlos Mayo and Agueda Muñoz.

Zurich Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Madrid



The long test, the mythical marathon, wanted to be the protagonist and from the beginning the top favorites made it clear that to win, at least they had to have on their legs a mark close to the best history of the capital event. Partial demanding in both categories. In the men, with the overwhelming dominance of the Africans, they passed the 5 km in 15:17, the 10 in 30:12, the 15 in 45:16, the 20 in 1:00:53; in 1h:04:13 the half marathon, in 1h:15:26 the 25, in 1h31:45 the 30, in 1h:46:43 the 35, in 2h:02:05 the 42 and a Final time on the Paseo de la Castellana of 2:08:42 for the Ethiopian Abdela Godana Gemeda (29 years old), who repeated the feat of 2021 to be the best at the finish line. He was only 24 seconds behind the record set by Kenyan Reuben Kerio, 2:08:18 in 2019. The best Spaniard was Tariku Novales, a 24-year-old Galician based in Madrid and pupil of Luismi Berlanas and Juan del Campo, who finished in the position 17th with 2:22:07.

In the women’s category, victory for Kenya embodied in Dagne Siranesh Yirga who ended with a stroke of the pen the previous favoritism of the Ethiopians to prevail with a time of 2:24:37, destroying the previous Madrid record by 107 seconds. (1:47) with passing times of 17:25 (5km), 34:29 (10), 51:48 (15), 1h:09:01 (20), 1h:12:41 (average), 1:25:15 (25), 1:43:22 (30), 2:00:12 (35), 2:17:07 (40), and 2:24:36 at the finish line. The best Spanish finisher was Tamara Sanfabio, 11th with 2:55:47.

Dagne Siranesh Yirga.

In the half marathon, Toni Abadía (1:04:03) and Marta Galimany (1:14:20) won. “Sharing the start with the marathon allowed me to use the hares. When we got separated along the way the Madrid crowd carried me to the finish line”, said the 31-year-old from Aragon who signed his second consecutive victory in the average and that points to the complete route by 2023. For its part, The 36-year-old Catalan assured: “I controlled the climbs and kept my pace. A runner has helped me like a rabbit in the last kilometers, I want to thank him although I don’t know who he is. The objective of 2022 is the European marathon in Munich in August”. “It has been a running party. Madrid has returned”, assured Pedro Rumbao, CEO of the race and vice president of MAPOMA.

