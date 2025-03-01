Real Madrid returned to the streets and took a very deserved defeat of Villamarín, a stadium that is usually given very badly, then a fought game in which the Ancelotti had to improvise a center of the field given the casualties of their three headlines and in which only the first quarter of an hour played well. The whites are on their way to resigning from the League, in which they have only won one of the last five games and has added five points of fifteen. If Barcelona wins the Real Sociedad this Sunday, the Madrid team will be out of three points.

As on Wednesday in Anoeta Madrid started well, one of its subjects this season in which it is difficult to put the batteries from the beginning, but it was the only good thing it did. It was a Madrid that was deployed with three attackers as an offensive function but defended with a 4-4-2. Modric wore the controls and Brahim made of Bellingham. The axis of the defense was formed by Rüdiger and praises so for the first time in many weeks Raúl Asencio rested. The truth is that without the Canarian Madrid defended worse and before the break after a corner serve granted a goal because Johny nodded without opposition in an area where good plants must be imposed.

The first twenty minutes were clearly from Madrid, which from the initial beep controlled the ball and went for the match by submitting the rival. There were not many occasions because the whites did not find slits and wine lost the battles with Sabaly.

At 9 minutes, in the first truly coral play, Madrid marked. The Mbappé play began with an excellent and deep pass to the left. No Vinícius appeared but Mendy, which is not exactly a great finishing but the Frenchman had the ability to put a pass to the center where Brahim was unmarked to score his fourth goal in the championship.

With the Betis stunned by the goal to Madrid he lacked a fang to open a hole on the scoreboard. Little by little it lost pace, Betis grew promoted by its audience and the game was leveled in the center of the field. It was a game without goal occasions because the defenses imposed. However, Betis achieved the ball a ball stopped in 34 in a header without opposition from Johny Cardoso who portrayed both Rüdiger and Alaba.

It could still be worse for Madrid before the break because in the last play there was another header in the Cardoso area, the ball threw against Courtois that put an impossible hand to get the ball over the crossbar and avoid what seemed yes or yes the 2-1.

The second part began as the first ended, with the emboldened Betis and Madrid unable to control the ball or play it as it is not to the palotazo looking for cons. In one of them Bartra stole him by throwing a ball to Mbappé that if he surpassed the central stayed before Adrián.

The game had taken very badly for Madrid and what was seen coming was completed in a spectacular Pass of Isco on Jesús Rodríguez. He came to Rüdiger’s cut but without any care and took the Betic midfielder in a clear penalty. Isco threw it and celebrated it as if it had won the Champions League.

From there Madrid had to row against the countercurrent. Ancelotti reacted removing Alaba for Camavinga and Brahim for Güler, which made Tchouaméni go on to play central. The entrance of the Turk did not seem very logical because it came from a long series of games without being used and when he played before the Royal Society it was very unraveled.

With half an hour ahead the changes did not improve anything to Madrid, nervous and inaccurate, unable to find the formula of getting into the game. Cucho Hernández failed a clear goal against Courtois by crossing the ball too much.

In the absence of a quarter of an hour Endrick entered Mbappé another change that did not seem very normal in need of two goals but also reflected the bad game of the French. The last minutes were of harassment of Madrid against a very locked Betis, but Madrid did not have a single occasion, in its worst game in Mese