The Community of Madrid has revealed for the first time how the almost 6,000 official deaths from covid-19 are distributed among the 474 residences for the elderly active in Madrid, the most devastated in Spain by the coronavirus. In a list that this newspaper has obtained thanks to a request for transparency, there are 20 centers with more than 50 deaths from the disease. The data published by EL PAÍS this Tuesday shed light on the tragedy in Madrid residences, the subject of hundreds of complaints for neglect of medical care and other irregularities.

Since March, the regional government has provided very incomplete information on the damages of the coronavirus in the residences of the elderly in Madrid, where at the beginning of the pandemic, 52,123 places had been authorized. Despite numerous requests from the media, it has only reported the total death toll in residences, without specifying in which centers the deadliest outbreaks were found. This lack of transparency has been a torment for many families who have complained that the nursing homes did not give them information about the outbreak and have had to learn about this situation through leaks to the press.

The residence of the Ballesol group in Alcalá de Henares, with 84 deaths from covid-19, is the one with the highest number of deaths. It is followed by another private residence, that of the Los Nogales group in the Madrid neighborhood of Hortaleza (82 deaths), and four public residences of the Community, Reina Sofía (78), Doctor González Bueno (78), Francisco de Vitoria (74) and Adolfo Suarez (72).

The list with the deceased of each residence can be consulted in this search engine (which also includes the data of the residences of people with disabilities and those of people with mental illness).

The data shows that the virus entered residences devastating, helped by the ease with which it spreads in closed spaces where hundreds of people live. There are many centers that have dozens of deaths from covid-19. Only 132 nursing homes in Madrid have been spared the fatal blow of the virus (28% of the total). In many cases, these are centers located in the mountains of Madrid, far from the continuous traffic of visitors. 34 centers in the capital have not had deaths from covid-19.

This list has been obtained after a request made in May through the Transparency Law of 2013, which obliges administrations to give an answer to citizens, who in the event of a negative answer can appeal to the courts.

A family association, Pladigmare, wonders why the regional government did not give the figures in the worst days of the crisis, when they could have been useful. “They seem to have acted with the same resistance as when they refused to reveal which residences were subject to sanctions. They wanted to protect the reputation of the companies ”, laments Miguel Vázquez, president of Pladigmare.

Skeptical relatives

After the publication of this article, several groups of relatives have told this newspaper that they doubt the veracity of the official data. A spokeswoman for the Ademaf group, Carmen López, affirms that many groups of victims have made their own counts and the official figures are lower than reality. This may be due to the fact that the residences have not recognized many deceased as “possible covid-19”, so that in the death certificates they registered another cause. “The doctor in some nursing homes would fill out certificates stating that the cause was heart failure, the standard reason. We all die from heart failure, ”López complains.

Before knowing these data, there were already doubts about the data of residents killed by covid-19 that the Community has provided. The data of 5,954 deceased with symptoms or with the test done refers only to the dead residents within a residence and has been provided by the Ministry of Social Policies. But the Ministry of Health has not yet reported how many dead residents in hospitals have lost their lives due to covid-19, in what is another example of lack of transparency.

The list obtained by this newspaper reports that 11,555 residents have died from any cause in residences and hospitals in the region between March 8 and July 7. Of them 8,379 lost their lives in residences and 3,176 in the hospital. These data mean that, assuming that the 52,123 residential places were occupied before the pandemic, 22% of the elderly residents of Madrid would have died in a matter of five months.

The high number of deaths in the residences themselves is due to the fact that the hospitals of the Community of Madrid rejected patients from these centers for approximately a month, between mid-March and mid-April, when Madrid’s health care was saturated due to of the pandemic.

In order to avoid the collapse of its hospitals, the Government of President Isabel Díaz Ayuso ordered the Madrid hospitals to limit transfers from nursing homes. He created a network of 22 geriatrician doctors in charge of authorizing hospitalizations, according to triage documents inspired by catastrophe medicine.

The other side of that plan was the “medicalization” of residences, which would mean that the elderly were treated in the centers, but the Community gave that mission to the daughter of an advisor, Encarnación Burgueño, who led an insufficient and disorganized effort . The very “medicalization” of the residences was seen by many as an impossible task: “It was playing what we are not,” the president of the Spanish Federation of Dependency, Ignacio Fernández Cid, told this newspaper. When the burden on Madrid hospitals eased in mid-April, residents were re-admitted and mortality dropped sharply in nursing homes.

Hundreds of Madrid families are now facing what will probably be a long legal battle against those responsible for the Ayuso government who designed these measures and against more than 100 residences investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The document that this newspaper has received contains information regarding the 711 residential social service centers in Madrid, a wider universe than that of the 474 operating residences for the elderly and that includes residences for people with disabilities and for people with Mental illness. Mortality has been lower in these centers with a younger population. The vast majority of these other centers have not reported deaths from COVID-19. The residences of this type that have had the most deaths for this reason are Medinaceli on Ramírez Tomé street (5), Orpea Madrid Mirasierra (4) and Nuevo Versalles (4).

Do you know cases of discrimination or irregularities in a residence in the Community of Madrid? Contact the reporter for the Madrid section [email protected] or send a message on Twitter to @FernandoPeinado