The vice president of the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, announced this Wednesday that the Governing Council of the region has agreed to make several requests to the central Executive of Pedro Sánchez to be able to comply with the restrictions imposed in the 37 basic health areas. The requests will be detailed this Thursday at the meeting that will be held by the newly created ‘COVID-19 Group’ in which both administrations participate.

The Community of Madrid will request the Government:

Urgent logistical-military support for the installation of tents, testing and disinfection work in each of the basic health areas that currently have mobility restrictions.

in each of the basic health areas that currently have mobility restrictions. Deployment of 222 members of the National Police and Civil Guard in the 37 basic health zones whose objective will be to carry out inspection tasks for the effective compliance of quarantines and also the corresponding sanction proposals in the event that non-compliance is detected.

whose objective will be to carry out inspection tasks for the effective compliance of quarantines and also the corresponding sanction proposals in the event that non-compliance is detected. Express reform of current regulations for the incorporation of 300 non-EU doctors who were working during the first wave and now as a result of current state restrictions we cannot hire.

According to Aguado, Madrid expects that “all these measures will be deployed from Monday, September 28 to guarantee that the decreed measures are correctly implemented. “The lives of many people depend on the reaction capacity of the central government and the ability to coordinate ourselves”, Aguado said.

On Fridays it will be decided if there are new restrictions

The vice president has confirmed that It will be on Fridays when they will announce if new restrictions are made in basic health areas not affected at this time and even if there are changes in the 37 health areas already affected.

Antonio Zapatero’s analysis press conference

Before Ignacio Aguado’s press conference, the Deputy Minister of Public Health and the COVID-19 Plan, Antonio Zapatero, announced this morning that the epidemiological situation in Madrid is being “analyzed” and that on Friday the areas where The restrictions established last Friday in 37 basic areas are extended. At the moment, it has not given details about the areas in which they may be affected because they are studying all the cases. “On Friday morning we will definitively give the zones. We must reduce infection, admissions, ICU stays, deaths. It is the fundamental object of this dynamic, protect citizens and the health system “, has stated Zapatero. It has specified that the decision will be made “based on the perimeters and population centers “.

He has also stated that they do not rule out that some limitations imposed in areas affected by selective confinements expand to the rest of the community, As the capacity in the restaurant: “It is a question that we also think about“. It should be noted that there was already a measure that was implemented in a general way, which was the reduction of meetings from ten to six people.

Stabilized situation, but with caution

Regarding the current epidemiological situation in Madrid, Zapatero has revealed that in the epidemiological report for last week they have registered more than 200,000 cases confirmed with positive PCR. In addition, there are counted 181 shoots, but only 21 active. 68% of cases in the last two weeks comprise the age range between 15 and 69 years. The highest proportion of ICU admissions correspond to older people between 50 and 79 years old, while deaths increase from 60-69 years, being higher in the group over 80 years. For its part, the southern area of ​​Madrid continues to register a higher incidence of contagions.

Refering to healthcare situation, currently there 3,111 admitted to the plant, raising the total number to 55,239 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, in the ICU there are admitted 417 patients. The occupancy of COVID patients on the total beds is 18.3% and 43.07% in the case of ICU beds. “There is no closed health center in the Community,” Zapatero pointed out.

“We have one incidence of 375.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. With the accumulated incidence of this week, stability is observed, with all caution “, added the general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, who also stated that” in the Community there 36 active shoots, 4 centers in health, 11 in socio – health centers, 2 in socially vulnerable groups, 12 in educational centers “.

Two requests

To help control the situation in Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, has asked to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) that “debureaucratize” medical leave. Thus, the Community of Madrid wants that Primary Care physicians are not responsible for giving workers sick leave. The Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso seeks to rid these health professionals of this work, since it represents up to 30% of their workload.

On the other hand, it has asked the Government to allow it “contract non-community toilets” who do not have the title approved in Spain, a circumstance that was already provided during the state of alarm.

Carrying out antigen tests

Next week the antigen test in Primary Care, as Zapatero has confessed, after this weekend they have already used them with some results “excellent“. “We have 5 million tests To use them, we have the authorization of the Ministry and a very good evaluation for the asymptomatic patient from day 0 to day 5, also for screening. The antigenic test will be a fundamental aspect“, has pointed out.

School closings

Andradas has communicated that there is no explicit criterion to decree the closure of schools, but “one becomes evaluation of each of the situations“. In this sense, he has clarified that the only center that remains closed, a nursery school, has been because all the professionals who have to care for children are infected: “In that situation, you cannot have any activity and proceed to closing. It is the only situation that we have right now in the Community because each situation is evaluated individually“.

However, it has revealed that for a center to close, it must be the case that there is no available staff to serve students or to be “can verify that there is a transmission within the center“.