CBA – semi-final – working day 2 real Madrid Youth Badalona

Madrid turned off Kyle Guy, closely watched all night, and got on the back of Yabusele (27 points, eight rebounds and three blocks) to equalize (1-1) the ACB semifinals before traveling to Badalona, ​​which this Saturday (18.30) hosts the third duel of the series —Barça receives Unicaja this Friday with a 1-0 win—.

More failures than successes in a start with a lot of ball spit out through the hoop. Until Yabusele began to move his huge body inside and out, to block and score. His were the first seven white points (7-0). La Penya did not find his hero, Guy, very well handcuffed by Hanga, who followed him on the track like his shadow with a melee marking. Chus Mateo had ordered to tighten the screws in defense, especially against the shooter from Indiana, and Joventut could not carburet: only two points in five minutes (11-2) until Carles Durán’s timeout. Without his best gunner, Joel Parra woke up the green and black team, with a protection in his right eye after the blow in the first game, signing a three-pointer and a steal from Musa. The unstoppable Yabusele continued to do his thing (12 points in the first quarter), seconded by his partner Tavares to pierce the zone (22-14).

Back from the break, another triple missed by Guy, and another, now defended by Rudy. The hot wrist, and a ton of character, was Parra’s to hit from a distance. In Madrid, Hezonja had connected after a couple of errors on long shots, and the recovered Poirier rested Tavares (31-25). With the Whites at the wheel, Guy made his debut from free kicks (Causeur had taken over in his surveillance) and Andrés Feliz asked for the ball for him. The Dominican point guard, a 1.83m polvorilla, did not shrink even against the huge Tavares (2.20m), against whom he scored by pumping his shot and then facing back to his board. Hezonja did not stop protesting the fouls until he earned a technique. Happy ran, penetrated and called bingo from the triple. A 2-14 run turned the score around and sent La Penya to half-time ahead (36-40).

Madrid increased the defensive voltage to grow from the recovery of balls and surrender to the legs and arms of Yabusele (46-42). Then, midway through the third quarter, came Kyle Guy’s first bingo since the 3-pointer, dribbling past Hanga. Joventut, however, suffered inside because the physical exuberance of Tavares and Yabusele was difficult to answer. Elleson left that forbidden territory and with two joys from the perimeter restored equality (59-59). La Penya once again stretched his stupendous resistance. Chus Mateo’s group responded with a zone defense to cover that hole and found more clarity to attack when they put themselves in the hands of Sergio Rodríguez.

Joventut needed Guy’s production, but it wasn’t their night (five points and one of five on three-pointers) after three stellar performances, this time more focused on passing than netting. A triple by Rudy and an unsportsmanlike foul on Tomic rounded off a 74-61 score that was already a very steep climb for the visitors. In the whites there were many hands stinging. The mountain was already too high for the Penya when Tomic was eliminated after receiving a technique when claiming a foul. With 1-1, the semifinals will live in Badalona the next two episodes.

REAL MADRID, 90; YOUTH, 73 Real Madrid: Williams-Goss (6), Musa (5), Hanga (6), Yabusele (27), Tavares (11) —starting five—; Rudy Fernández (6), Hezonja (15), Poirier (6), Sergio Rodríguez (6), Llull (2), Causeur (0). Youth: Vives (2), Guy (5), Parra (13), Brodziansky (0), Tomic (12) —starting five—; Ellenson (17), Birgander (3), Feliz (15), Busquets (6), Jordi Rodríguez (0). Partial: 22-14, 14-26, 27-19 and 27-14. See also Storm moves over US: deaths at nursing home, roof of Amazon branch collapsed referees: Hierrezuelo, Jimenez and Fernandez. They eliminated Tomic after an unsportsmanlike and a technique.

WiZink Center. 9,468 viewers.

