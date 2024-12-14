

12/14/2024



Updated at 11:12 p.m.





He Ray in Vallecas It is the worst rival and the worst stadium to visit after saving a match-ball in the Champions League. A team that never gets tired of running, that never stops putting intensity into it and that on the bench has…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only